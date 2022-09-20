Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is currently airing on Crunchyroll and fans want to know how many episodes are in this run and if the anime will return for Episode 13.

Season 2 premiered back in July 2022 and fans had to wait over four years for the sophomore season to debut.

Classroom of the Elite, or COTE for short, is a Japanese anime series based on the light novel of the same name written by Sh?go Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. First premiering in 2017, COTE follows student Kiyotaka Ayanok?ji who must navigate high school life in the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School.

How Many Episodes are in Classroom of the Elite Season 2? Is There an Episode 13?

Despite Season 1 sporting a 12-episode season, COTE fans are in luck, as it has been confirmed that Season 2 will have 13 episodes.

Season 2 Episode 13 is scheduled to release on Monday, September 26, 2022, which will serve as the sophomore season’s finale.

The following release schedule confirms that Episode 13 will be the final entry in Season 2 and the episode guide is designed to aid your binge-watch if you have not already seen the sophomore season:

Episode 1: Remember to Keep a Clear Head in Difficult Times – July 4, 2022

– July 4, 2022 Episode 2: There Are Two Main Human Sins from Which All the Others Derive: Impatience and Indolence – July 11, 2022

– July 11, 2022 Episode 3: The Greatest Souls Are Capable of the Greatest Vices as Well as of the Greatest Virtues – July 18, 2022

– July 18, 2022 Episode 4: The Material Has to Be Created – July 25, 2022

– July 25, 2022 Episode 5: Every Failure Is a Step to Success – August 1, 2022

– August 1, 2022 Episode 6: Adversity Is the First Path to Truth – August 8, 2022

– August 8, 2022 Episode 7: To Doubt Everything or to Believe Everything Are Two Equally Convenient Solutions; Both Dispense with the Necessity of Reflection – August 15, 2022

– August 15, 2022 Episode 8: The Wound Is at Her Heart – August 22, 2022

– August 22, 2022 Episode 9: If You Make a Mistake and Do Not Correct It, This Is Called a Mistake – August 29, 2022

– August 29, 2022 Episode 10: People, Often Deceived by An Illusive Good, Desire Their Own Ruin – September 5, 2022

– September 5, 2022 Episode 11: A Man Who Cannot Command Himself Will Always Be a Slave – September 12, 2022

– September 12, 2022 Episode 12: Force Without Wisdom Falls of Its Own Weight – September 19, 2022

– September 19, 2022 Episode 13: TBA – September 26, 2022.

COTE Season 2 Episode 13 Release Time

Western fans are lucky to receive new episodes of COTE via Crunchyroll and viewers can expect Season 2 Episode 13 to arrive at 6 am PDT.

This air time translates to the following global release times outside of Japan:

Central Time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9:00 am EDT

British Time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian Time: 5:30 pm IST

European Time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8:00 pm PHT

Has Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Been Renewed?

Yes, COTE Season 3 has been green-lit by Kodakawa, first reported by AnimeSenpai.

Alongside announcing that Season 2 would be airing in July of this year, Kodakawa’s official YouTube channel also confirmed that Season 3 was in production.

Studio Lerche will be returning to animate the third outing and Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

