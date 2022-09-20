J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has inspired many corners of fantasy and literary works, more than we realize, and The Rings of Power series on Amazon is delving into the rich history of Middle-earth, poems and all. We reveal the origin of the famous line “Not All Those Who Wander are Lost”, which is ingrained in The Lord of the Rings lore.

The Rings of Power Episode 4 saw Bronwynn and Theo arrive at the Elven tower while Arondir was tasked with delivering a message from Adar. Additionally, Elrond discovered what his friend Durin and the other Dwarves were mining in Khazad-dum.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

“Not All Those Who Wander are Lost” Poem Origin

“Not All Those Who Wander are Lost” has become a famous line to recite in modern times, but many people will be surprised to learn that the line comes from J.R.R. Tolkien’s poem The Riddle of Strider.

The poem was written in The Lord of the Rings lore by Bilbo Baggins, who created it to honor Aragorn – or Strider as he was previously known to the Hobbits – after the ranger revealed his true name.

The poem first appears in a letter left for Frodo by Gandalf at Bree, in order to help the Hobbit identify “the real Strider.” Bilbo then later recites his poem at the Council of Elrond, when Boromir doubts Aragorn’s true claim as Isildur’s heir and direct line to the throne of Gondor.

The Riddle of Strider Full Poem

Below, we have included the full poem for you to become acquainted with:

“All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost. From the ashes a fire shall be woken,

A light from the shadows shall spring;

Renewed shall be blade that was broken,

The crownless again shall be king.”

The second line of the poem has become one of the most recognizable lines in fictional literature and refers to Aragorn’s journey as a ranger.

The “blade that was broken” concerns the Shards of Narsil – King Elendil’s sword that recently made an appearance in The Rings of Power.

Fans may remember the last four lines of the poem being recited by Arwen in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King when she encourages her father Elrond to reforge the Shards of Narsil and deliver the sword to Aragorn before the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022

– Friday, September 16, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

