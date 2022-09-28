**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

For fans confused as to why Andor was labeled a heist series at its core, Episode 4 of the Disney Plus prequel series now reveals the wider scope of the rebels’ pilferage with Cassian on board, and we look ahead to preview Episode 5.

Episode 4 titled Aldhani picked up right where Episode 3 ended with Luthen and Cassian escaping Ferrix and the former continues his recruitment plea. With Cassian on board for a 200,000 credit payment, we’re introduced to the rest of the rebels on Aldhani and hear their plan to steal the Imperial’s payroll. Elsewhere, we are reintroduced to Mon Mothma and her secret alliance with Luthen and the other rebels.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Episode 5 Preview

The main question on everyone’s mind is: Will Cassian manage to memorize the Aldanhi phrasebook by morning?

Andor’s against the clock to catch up with the rebels’ plan to shake down the Imperials, and with less than three days to go, Episode 5 could be all systems go.

We’ll see the extent of Cassian’s learning curve and ability to play nice with the others before the Eye of Aldhani takes place, and there are bound to be a few complications down the line.

Elsewhere, a deflated Officer Karn will be settling in with his mother and we’ll likely see the extent of that touchy relationship.

Additionally, Mon Mothma was on rocky waters with her husband Perrin during Episode 4 and we’re bound to see how that dinner party plays out with egotistical politics driven into the room.

Andor – Cr. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Andor Episode Count and Release Schedule

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Did you know that the real-world linguistic roots of the Kenari language are a blend of Portuguese, Spanish, and Magyar?



Dive into the world of #Andor with our new episode guides featuring trivia, galleries, and more!



Episode 1: https://t.co/DC1e4dZ3Mm pic.twitter.com/pbGSvbcAqE — Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) September 27, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all