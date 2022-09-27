Due to the recent reports of a new actor coming in to take on the Falcon mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are now worried that Anthony Mackie is leaving the MCU and we set the record straight.

Mackie’s last appearance as Falcon was in 2021’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and we discuss what’s in store for the actor in the future.

Kevin Feige also took to the stage at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel to reveal the full Phase 5 schedule and part of Phase 6, much to the delight of fans, including the end of Phase 5 which will conclude with Thunderbolts.

Is Anthony Mackie Leaving the MCU?

No, Anthony Mackie is not leaving the MCU. On the contrary, the actor is about to embark on a much bigger role than his previous Falcon portrayal.

Thanks to the conclusion of Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, we now know for certain that the Captain America mantle has been passed to Sam Wilson.

Avengers: Endgame also teased this when an older Steve Rogers passed his vibranium shield on to him.

Falcon Recast: Who is Taking on the Mantle?

Soaring in to replace Mackie as Falcon will be Danny Ramirez, who Marvel fans will remember from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Ramirez played the United States Air Force Lieutenant and intelligence officer Joaquin Torres, who was a friend of Sam Wilson’s, and Captain America 4 director Julius Onah confirmed to Screen Rant that he would be donning the wings next:

“I’m thrilled, you know, Danny Ramirez, who’s playing Falcon, he and I go back a bit, so and Anthony’s somebody I’ve been a huge, huge fan of as well. So getting to work with them, first of all, director to actor, and then being able to shape these characters, and take the relationship forward is incredible. And their relationship is one of my favorite ones in this movie it really helps form the emotional core of how Sam has to define himself as Captain America, because he loves this guy. They are both soldiers, they’re brothers, and their journey, I think, is going to be something that really resonates with audiences.”

Mackie debuted as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and subsequently appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Captain America: New World Order

As previously stated, Onah will be directing Captain America: New World Order, which will be the fourth Captain America movie in the MCU.

Captain America 4 is currently scheduled to release on May 3, 2024, as part of the Phase 5 lineup and currently slots in between the release of Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts.

In addition to Mackie’s second appearance as Cap, Ramirez will also be joining New World Order as Falcon, alongside Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, Shira Haas and Sabra, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

