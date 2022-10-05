**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

This week’s Andor entry saw Cassian integrating with the rebel group before the heist and the big moment promises to be a spectacle next week. In order to quench your thirst for blue milk, we look ahead to preview Episode 6, confirming the release date and time.

Episode 5, titled The Axe Forgets, saw Cassian, Vel, and the other rebels make final preparations for the heist in their remote camp on Aldhani. As the team set off to the dam, Cassian’s integrity was questioned by Skeen when he spotted his Sky Kyber.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Episode 6 Preview

Next week, Episode 6 will see the rebel’s plan come together at the dam, as the group prepares to steal the Imperial’s payroll with Cassian now piloting the craft.

While the heist goes down, the anticipated Eye of Aldhani event will also be taking place as cover, which promises to be a real feast for the eyes.

Elsewhere, Luthen will be waiting on tenterhooks for contact from the group while dealing with clients at the antique store.

Karn is also stuck with his irritating mother who pointed out he has no future ahead of him, but we know Cassian is still firmly in his crosshairs.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

#Andor composer Nicholas Britell describes creating the unique sounds of Kenari. Watch @andorofficial now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l8383SRJHW — Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) October 4, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all