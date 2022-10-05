Andor Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Plot Preview
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**
This week’s Andor entry saw Cassian integrating with the rebel group before the heist and the big moment promises to be a spectacle next week. In order to quench your thirst for blue milk, we look ahead to preview Episode 6, confirming the release date and time.
Episode 5, titled The Axe Forgets, saw Cassian, Vel, and the other rebels make final preparations for the heist in their remote camp on Aldhani. As the team set off to the dam, Cassian’s integrity was questioned by Skeen when he spotted his Sky Kyber.
Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.
Andor Episode 6 Release Date and Time
Andor Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on Disney Plus.
The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.
New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Episode 6 Preview
Next week, Episode 6 will see the rebel’s plan come together at the dam, as the group prepares to steal the Imperial’s payroll with Cassian now piloting the craft.
While the heist goes down, the anticipated Eye of Aldhani event will also be taking place as cover, which promises to be a real feast for the eyes.
Elsewhere, Luthen will be waiting on tenterhooks for contact from the group while dealing with clients at the antique store.
Karn is also stuck with his irritating mother who pointed out he has no future ahead of him, but we know Cassian is still firmly in his crosshairs.
How Many Episodes are in Andor?
Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.
The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:
Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022
Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022
Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.