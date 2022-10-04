Marvel Studios kept tight-lipped about the once rumored Werewolf by Night project right up until its D23 panel, and now we know it’s confirmed for release this week. We reveal the release date, global release times, and runtime of the special creature feature.

Marvel fans and movie buffs alike will recognize the name Michael Giacchino sitting in the director’s chair, as the renowned composer responsible for many a tearful theme in cinema – including a number of Marvel projects including Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans will not be surprised to hear that Giacchino is also composing the score for Werewolf by Night.

Directed by Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron for Disney Plus, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and serves as Marvel’s first Special Presentation. The feature stars Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris alongside Gael García Bernal as the titular monster.

Werewolf by Night Release Date

Werewolf by Night is scheduled to release on Friday, October 7, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The Special Presentation is considered to be a one-off Halloween feature, meaning the narrative will not stretch into another movie.

We all know Marvel has a penchant for returning characters in other projects against all odds, so we wouldn’t bank on this being the first and last time you’ll see Jack Russell.

Furthermore, a special screening of the feature took place on September 25, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Global Release Times

Following the release time of most Disney Plus projects, Werewolf by Night will premiere on the streaming platform at Midnight PT.

You know the drill, we’ve translated this air time to the local release time where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Werewolf by Night Runtime

IMDB confirmed Werewolf by Night’s runtime will be 52 minutes and 37 seconds long, which fans will flag as a very short feature.

The Special Presentation is classed as a ‘TV Movie’, even though the runtime will come in at just under an hour.

The feature’s black and white style is clearly mimicking the Universal monster movies of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, and these movies, including 1931’s Dracula, and 1935’s Werewolf of London, also carried a short runtime of an average of 75 minutes.

