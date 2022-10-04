Theory: She-Hulk's Nikki Ramos is a Witch Working with Agatha Harkness

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

There are only two more episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law left and we still don’t know who the big bad of the series is. We know someone is out for Jen’s DNA – including Josh, Marvel’s most-hated man – but what if there was another villain hiding in plain sight? What if Jen’s best friend Nikki was actually a hidden villain?

Portrayed by Ginger Gonzaga, Nikki Ramos has been Jen’s support system from Episode 1 and moved with her to GLK&H as her paralegal to run the Superhuman Law Division. Nikki has provided comfort and laughs to the narrative, but there’s one moment in particular that changed everything and we discuss it below.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Recap

While Jen was away attending her friend’s bridal party and being swindled by Josh, Nikki and Mallory Books teamed up to work a case for Mr. Immortal.

During a meeting with Mr. Immortal and his many ex-partners, Nikki is given the name of a sketchy forum called Intelligencia, which is actually a real, villainous group from Marvel Comics.

While Nikki and Mallory check out the website in her office, they come across a number of hate posts targeting She-Hulk and Nikki wants to tell Jen straight away.

Mallory convinces her not to tell Jen because it would only worry her, which doesn’t sit well with Nikki.

Fans Spot Nikki’s Fourth Wall Break

As Nikki reluctantly agrees not to tell Jen about the website, she breaks the fourth wall for a split second and looks at the camera.

She-Hulk is known for breaking the fourth wall in the series and the comics, but it has never been done by any other character in the series.

Some could say this was a mistake on the actor’s part, but in a series that deals with fourth-wall breaks, it seems too much of a coincidence according to fans.

Nikki Ramos is a Witch Working with Agatha Harkness

First discussed by CBR on TikTok, Nikki’s fourth-wall break wasn’t the only detail in that scene to cause alarm. The pentagram necklace was another jaw-dropper.

Fans began reporting Nikki’s attire during this scene, where she can be seen wearing all black and sporting a glaring star necklace that looks very similar to the Wiccan pentagram symbol.

Taking into account Nikki’s black outfit, her pentagram necklace, and her sinister look at the camera, fans began believing that Nikki was resembling the look of a witch, and what other witch do we know in the MCU that has an upcoming series on the horizon? Agatha Harkness.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Announced at Marvel Studios’ SDCC panel, the upcoming series starring Agatha Harkness – the witch you loved to hate from WandaVision – was slotted into the Phase 5 schedule and received a name change from House of Harkness to Coven of Chaos.

The title, Coven of Chaos, alone, suggests Agatha will be working with other witches in the Disney Plus spin-off and forming a coven throughout.

This supports the introduction of other witches in the MCU, including our friend Nikki, and we can 100% see the paralegal brewing magic alongside Agatha.

Coven of Chaos was slotted into the Winter 2023/24 slot in the Phase Five timeline, coming after Ironheart and before Daredevil: Born Again.

