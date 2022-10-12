**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

The rebel heist finally went down during Andor Episode 6, full of tension, action, and betrayal. Since we know you’re eager to jump into next week’s installment, we look ahead to preview Episode 7.

Episode 6, titled The Eye, saw Cassian, Vel, Skeen, and the rebel team begin their plan to steal the Imperial payroll during the Eye of Aldhani. Despite the plan going smoothly, for the most part, the group made a narrow escape from the dam, lost some of their own, and met betrayal in the end.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Andor Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The prequel series debuted with a triple-bill premiere, however, the show has now settled to release one episode weekly on a Wednesday.

New installments will arrive on the streaming platform at Midnight PT, following the release time of many other Disney Plus shows, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 7 Preview

Having killed Skeen before claiming a share of the payroll for himself, Cassian left Vel with the doctor and deceased Karis.

Despite the mission being a success, Luthen has no idea the group has disbanded, with Taramyn, Karis, and Skeen dead and Cassian now rogue.

Vel will likely go back for Cinta, who was left at the dam, and Cassian has a new chapter ahead of him and a new ship.

Luthen will likely hear about Cassian and attempt to contact him again and Karn may return while news of the rebel infiltration travels.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

