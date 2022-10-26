Andor's Andy Serkis Also Played The Last Jedi's Supreme Leader

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Andy Serkis’s appearance in Disney Plus’ Andor, which finally came to fruition in Episode 8. We provide a recap on who the actor and director is playing and who he played in a previous Star Wars entry.

Episode 8 saw the beginning of Cassian’s six-year sentence within the prison and the guards didn’t waste any time in showing brute force. Elsewhere, Luthen, the ISB, and Karn all had different motives for locating Cassian’s whereabouts.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andy Serkis is Kino Loy

Serkis revealed his new Star Wars character during Episode 8 of Andor, where he appeared as Kino Loy.

Kino is introduced as the room leader within the Narkina 5 prison that Cassian was sent to to serve out his sentence.

The room leader soon briefed Cassian on his daily duties and assigned him to work at Table 5. Kino also told him that if he loses his sanity, he’s to keep it to himself.

Kino later appeared in the sleeping quarters when one of Cassian’s teammates would not stop talking when he asked, resulting in the prisoner being thrown up against the wall by Kino.

Serkis Also Played Supreme Leader Snoke

As most Star Wars fans will remember, Kino Loy is not Andy Serkis’ first role in the Star Wars franchise.

Serkis played Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, who was ultimately killed by Kylo Ren.

The actor used his world-famous talents as a motion capture performer to bring Snoke to life and he also supplied the Supreme Leader’s voice as well.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

