**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor has supplied Star Wars canon with a host of new characters and locations to become acquainted with and we explain what Dizon Fray is and its species.

Episode 9, titled Nobody’s Listening!, saw Andor attempting to formulate an escape plan, eventually winning over room leader Kino. Dedra’s investigation, including the interrogation of Bix on Ferrix, proved helpful to the ISB and we also learned of Karn’s fascination with Dedra.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

What is Dizon Fray?

Dizon Fray is confirmed to be an Outer Rim moon in the galaxy and it is an original creation for the Andor series.

While Bix is being interrogated on Ferrix, Dedra hands the reigns over to Dr. Gorst, who explains the origin of the ISB’s torture method.

Gorst revealed that Dizon Fray was visited by the Imperial while planning a refueling center, but the inhabitants of the moon did not take kindly to this invasion.

Who are the Dizonites?

The Dizonites are described as being an unusual, sentient species inhabiting the Dizon Fray moon, who resisted the Imperial’s plans. Dizonites are also a new species created for the show.

Gorst revealed that the Dizonites became extremely hostile during this time and created such chaos that the Imperial was forced to “use any means necessary” to get them to stop.

During the massacre of the Dizonites, a recording was taken of the species dying as proof of mission, capturing the sound the species makes when dying.

Described as “choral, agonized pleading,” these recordings were somewhat modified for the ISB’s torture method, subjecting victims to the dying screams of Dizonite children.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

