**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Disney Plus’ Andor series has done a great job at layering up the character development and politics thus far, including the constant difficulty Mon Mothma finds herself in on a weekly basis. Now that we know there’s a connection between the chancellor and Vel Sartha, we explore if their relationship is deeper than originally presented.

Episode 9, titled Nobody’s Listening!, saw Cassian formulating an escape plan, eventually winning over room leader Kino. Dedra’s investigation, including the interrogation of Bix on Ferrix, proved helpful to the ISB and we also learned of Karn’s fascination with Dedra.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Andor Episode 9 Recap – Mon Mothma Meets With Vel Sartha

After Mon concluded her meeting, the driver informed the chancellor that her cousin was waiting back home.

Upon arriving, we quickly learned that Vel Sartha was the aforementioned cousin, who had brought Lieda a new dress as a gift.

Mon is happy to see Vel and they discreetly discuss the ramifications the rebellion has provoked so far.

Before leaving, Mon asks Vel to live as a rich girl for a while and Vel responds with their continuing plight to fight the dark.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Are Mon Mothma and Vel Sartha Really Cousins?

Even though we are told that Mon Mothma and Vel are cousins, it should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Red herrings are frequently being thrown in the Empire’s direction to stop suspicion concerning the rebellion from arising.

Mon also has to be careful what she says at home around her husband Perrin and her daughter, as it is clear Mon does not trust them.

Presenting Vel as Mon’s cousin seems like the perfect cover for their interactions, but perhaps it hides a deeper relationship between them.

#Andor spoilers

–

–

–

–

"maybe i'm a rich girl running away from my family" VEL IS MON MOTHMA'S COUSIN?? pic.twitter.com/Nbs0mTOKWb — sha andor (@rebelsofhope) November 2, 2022

Could They Be Sisters?

Star Wars canon lists Mon Mothma as an only child to her arbiter-general father and her mother – governor of Hanna City.

After watching Episode 9 of Andor, many fans raised the point that Vel could be a younger sister of Mon’s, previously unrecorded in the franchise.

The line Mon says to Vel before she leaves: “Be a spoiled, rich girl for a while. Remind people that’s who you are,” suggests Vel came from a rich family, possibly the Mothmas.

Another detail to note is Vel’s surname, Sartha, as it matches the Chandrilian naming conventions, such as Perrin Fertha, which confirms her roots in Chandrila. The way Mon acts with her boasts familiarity, closeness, and care.

One fan even mentioned that Mon’s protectiveness over Vel may drive the chancellor to jump head-first into growing the rebellion, especially if Vel meets her end during the series.

Vel Sartha a cousin or younger sister that inspires Mon Mothma to be more committed to the growing rebellion?



Maybe even Vel’s demise is the final push that Mothma needs.



I love this show. pic.twitter.com/kbEuw7fhET — MaceARRRWindu ???? (@MaceAhWindu) October 29, 2022

What About Lovers?

Another possible connection between Mon and Vel is a romantic one, as a separate line from the table scene suggests it.

After Perrin asks Vel if she had found herself a husband, Mon reacts to her reply knowing Vel’s romantic preference – previously revealed on Aldhani showing her closeness with Cinta.

Furthermore, when Perrin asks who is left of any value at this stage, Vel responds with: “Yes. All the good ones are taken.” Mon also responds to this remark with a smile, which may indicate that Vel was talking about Mon.

We know that Mon is not close with her husband and also shows some resentment, which may be hinting at Mon’s true romantic preference.

If she were to have had a prior romantic relationship with Vel, which continued to the present day, Mon would have to keep that a secret from her family and her work colleagues. Presenting Vel as her cousin would be the perfect cover.

The closeness we spoke about earlier between Mon and Vel could also be interpreted as romantic, deep care for each other’s wellbeings, slight touches of the arm, and hidden smiles could be indicating a romance.

#Andor spoilers



Perrin to Vel: "Find yourself a husband?"



Mon Mothma: pic.twitter.com/tDIFSbJvPx — Lalo ? ANDOR SPOILERS (@clonehumor) November 2, 2022

Episode 10 Preview – What’s in Store for Mon and Vel?

Andor Episode 10 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Even though Vel said she was heading back to the Pilgrimage, she will likely be reporting back to Luthen or continuing her search for Cassian.

We will also see Mon’s meeting with rich thug Davo Sculdun, after Tay Kolma advised the chancellor that she needs a discreet but substantial loan.

Andor – Cr. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

“Breathe deep… This may be the last fresh air we ever taste.”



Episode 8 #Andor is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LxDFngpeSx — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) October 26, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all