Andor's Niamos is an Original Star Wars Tourist Planet in the Galaxy

By Jo Craig

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor featured a change in tone during the conclusion of Episode 7 when we traveled to the resort planet of Niamos. We provide a recap on what happened to Cassian on Niamos and discuss what makes the tourist planet tick.

Episode 7, titled Announcement, saw Cassian return to Ferrix after the Aldhani mission to try and persuade Maarva to leave with him for a better life. After Maarva rejects his proposal, Cassian leaves his home to stay somewhere off the radar.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 7 Recap – Landing on Niamos

After fleeing Ferrix once again, we find Cassian on the planet Niamos, where he is kicking back with a partner for the night and drinking away his troubles.

While taking a walk along the coastal sitting area, Cassian is reprimanded by a shoretropper, who believes he’s in league with a band of anti-imperials.

After insisting he is not, Cassian is held by a KX-series security droid until he is brought into a courthouse for sentencing. Cassian is then wrongly accused of civil disruption, using anti-imperial speech, and fleeing the scene, costing him six years in prison. 

Niamos is a Star Wars Original

Andor Episode 7 is Niamos’ first appearance in Star Wars live-action, presented with beach terrain with breathable air, palm trees, and many birds.

Despite being heavily affiliated with the Galactic Empire, Niamos exists primarily as a tourist destination with plenty of accommodation and large walkways, including its standout Pier Nine.

As we know from Episode 7, Niamos also holds a hefty courthouse where sentences are delivered for petty crimes.

Furthermore, the planet Niamos was brought to life within the filming locations of Cleveleys, Lancashire in the United Kingdom.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
  • Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022
  • Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
  • Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
  • Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
  • Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

