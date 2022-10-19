**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Episode 7 of Andor saw the Empire take drastic measures in response to the rebels’ heist on Aldhani, which ended up having dire consequences for Cassian. We reveal who the character Yularen is – introduced at the beginning of the episode – and showcase fans’ reactions to his cameo.

Announcement saw Mon Mothma become wary of Luthen’s greater plan to build the rebellion but ended up confiding in a friend. Cassian returned to Ferrix to offer Maarva a chance to leave, but she didn’t want to run away. This lead the rogue to arrive in Niamos, where he was landed with an unjust six-year sentence.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 7 Recap

During the opening of Episode 7, a voice can be heard narrating over a montage of Imperial officers gearing up to tighten the reigns in the galaxy.

The voice is credited to be ‘Yularen’, who talks of the Empire being taken by surprise and of their swift response, pondering over “how tight to close our fist.”

Yularen is then revealed in the flesh within the Imperial meeting, where the Empire’s plans to increase tribute tax in sectors with partisan activity are aired.

Who is Admiral Yularen?

Admiral Wullf Yularen is introduced in Andor as a high-ranking Imperial officer, but his character first appeared in Star Wars content back in A New Hope, where he debuted as an unnamed character.

Yularen was then developed in the animated series The Clone Wars, where he was issued an admiral’s commission in the Republic Navy and assigned to Anakin Skywalker.

By the time Rebels came around, Yularen was an Imperial Admiral and ally of General Thrawn and he met his end in A New Hope when the Death Star exploded.

Fans are delighted over the subtle inclusion of this character in Andor, which is another link between the live-action material and the animated shows.

@ryanarey – I have an #Andor Easter Egg for you this week. The Imperial giving the speech at the 5 minute mark of the episode is “Colonel Yularen” played by Malcolm Sinclair as identified in the credits. First seen in A New Hope and then both The Clone Wars and Rebels. pic.twitter.com/9Gs8Nhn2lF — Around the Ghoulaxy | ATGcast (@ATGcast) October 19, 2022

Star Wars Fans React to the Admiral’s Return

The Star Wars fandom was delighted to welcome another live-action Yularen onto the screen, reminiscing about his appearance in The Clone Wars.

Many thought the Admiral would have appeared earlier in the Andor series, with many questioning his whereabouts previously.

A flurry of fans have shared how they “squealed” and cried “tears of joy” because of Yularen’s cameo.

I HAVENT EVEN STARTED WATCHING BUT I HEARD YULAREN SHOWS UP AND I COULD CRY TEARS OF JOY — eli ? tey sirrrek's #1 stan (@skywalkerthrawn) October 19, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

