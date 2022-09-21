**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Star Wars entries have mostly been kid-friendly when it comes to violence and mature themes. We confirm Andor’s age rating and discuss the parents’ guide to assure the content is suitable for younger audiences.

Andor’s premiere gave viewers three episodes to binge and brought Cassian back into the spotlight while he searched for his sister. After becoming a wanted man, Cassian had to flee Ferrix and the authorities, which is where Luthen came in and alluded to the start of the Rebellion.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor’s Official Rating

Andor’s official age rating in the US is TV-14 for violence and language, matching the rating of previous Star Wars shows The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Andor’s rating in the UK, however, is a 12+, stating that the content is suitable for kids 12 years old and over.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also carried a 12A certificate when it was released back in 2016, which means Andor’s content will likely continue to be in line with the movie’s.

Andor Parents’ Guide

The main difference for parents to be wary of is the suggestive content featured in Episodes 1 and 2, where the prequel’s opening takes place in a brothel, and Episode 2 features a suggestive sexual scene between a couple.

Outwith the suggestive content, the first three episodes of Andor feature suspenseful violence with a touch more intensity than say The Force Awakens, including the use of explosives, scenes of scratched faces with blood, and the use of guns.

Bad language including “b*stards,”, “sh*t,” and “*ss” are used and alcohol consumption is shown during multiple scenes.

Andor Episode Count and Release Schedule

Andor has 12 episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and a second season has already been confirmed, containing another 12 episodes.

The following schedule confirms Andor’s finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have mapped out Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full and the series will not have individual episode titles:

Episode 1 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4 – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5 – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6 – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7 – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9 – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10 – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11 – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12 – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

