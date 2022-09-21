**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Whether it’s the Marvel, MonsterVerse, or Star Wars franchise, fans across the board now expect an end-credits treat to pop up and we confirm if Andor has any post-credits scenes.

Andor, Episodes 1, 2, and 3, reintroduced us to Cassian as he attempts to search for his sister on Morlana One. His search soon turns sour and he soon becomes a wanted man by Morlana’s Corporate Security. With the help of allies Bix, B2EMO, and Luthen, Cassian lives to see another day and leaves his home planet of Ferrix.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Does Andor Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, none of Andor’s first three episodes have a post-credits scene to watch out for, but that may change in the future.

Both The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett delighted Star Wars fans with a post-credit scene during the final episode, however, this year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series did not.

In Lucasfilms’ fashion within Disney Plus shows, fans will likely have to wait until the final entry, Episode 12, of Andor to be in with the chance of receiving a post-credits scene, however, this is not guaranteed.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Early Reviews for Andor

Not only has Andor debuted with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, but early reviews are calling it the best Star Wars show of all time.

Fans are saying the prequel series is “grounded” alongside twists and turns in the narrative to keep you on the edge of your speeder.

Additionally, the Star Wars fandom is also thrilled to receive another cute droid to obsess over in B2EMO.

Episode 4 Preview

Andor Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

With Cassian and Luther fleeing Ferrix, their escape has left Deputy Inspector Karn rather furious, who will no doubt regroup and begin the search again.

Luthen alluded to the start of the Rebellion against the imperial during Episode 3, and recruiting Cassian will be his next point of call in Episode 4.

With Bix, Maarva, B2EMO, and more of Cassian’s allies left behind, the group will want to do what they can to help rebel against the authorities on their end.

The triple-bill premiere gave us several flashbacks to Cassian’s time on Kenari with his sister, and we could get more from before Maarva rescued him to establish a greater connection with his sibling.

Gracias por venir ayer al evento de #Andor en CDMX. Que alegría presentar la serie aquí rodeado de tanto cariño!!! Y gracias @Sopitas por las risas!! @disneyplusla pic.twitter.com/LXRiCIqxPh — diego luna (@diegoluna_) September 21, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

