Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets an official poster at Comic-Con

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first movie of the MCU’s Phase 5, gets its first official poster at San Diego Comic-Con. Ever since the news about the Kang the Conquerors’ appearance in the 2023 film popped up, fans craved to see the first look of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

On Saturday, the Comic-Con also revealed video clips for several upcoming Marvel projects, such as Blade, Echo, and Daredevil. However, the footage for these projects hasn’t yet been officially released to the fans.

Director Peyton Reed hasn’t revealed much about the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but fortunately, we have a new video clip for the film. Here’s a breakdown of the video clip that may help you hold on to your excitement:

The video begins with Scott Lang reading a book at a bookstore to a massive crowd. Suddenly, he gets a call from Jail, and after picking it up, he learns that his daughter Cassie is behind bars. Later, after getting her released, the father and daughter duo reach home, accompanied by Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne. Everyone learns Cassie was trying to do some vigilante stuff with her friends when she got caught. She continued saying that she wanted to do things that contribute to the well-being of the Earth. Hearing this, Scott advised her not to try to be a hero.

What do we know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s plot?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brings Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne back as Ant-man and the Wasp. The storyline sees the two superheroes exploring the Quantum Realm with the Wasp’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. We’ll also see them meeting new creatures on the way and crossing their boundaries to learn about the Realm.

The film stars Paul Rudd as the Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, aka Hope Van Dyne. Besides them, we’ll also see several familiar faces, including Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer and more.

Officially announced in November 2019, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will get a theatrical release in the United States on February 17, 2023.