Thor: Love & Thunder had an alternate opening featuring Mighty Thor

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Thor: Love & Thunder**

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love & Thunder has been in the spotlight for its ability to divide the Marvel fandom, and there was very nearly a completely different opening scene to what we got.

We reveal what a co-writer on the movie revealed about an alternate opening scene, discuss what Natalie Portman has said about Jane Foster’s catchphrase, and see how fans feel about seeing the Mighty Thor on screen.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love & Thunder’s alternate opening

In an interview with Variety, Thor: Love & Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson stated that Jane Foster’s cancer reveal was originally meant to serve as the cold open:

I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but I think it’s fine: In the original draft, it was actually before the Marvel [Studios logo]. It was even earlier in Taika’s original draft. That always was a moving piece — ultimately, it did become [the origins for] Gorr and I think it’s awesome. But [Jane’s cancer] was never going to be a gotcha moment. It was always, like, this is the story of this woman. This is her arc. And this is where it starts.

While many have praised Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr the God Butcher, many believe that the villain should have been saved for another film, giving Jane Foster the spotlight she deserves.

Screenshot from Thor: Love & Thunder official trailer, Marvel Entertainment.

Jane foster’s catchphrase

Jane Foster’s catchphrase as Mighty Thor was something referenced a few times in Thor: Love & Thunder.

As a new hero, Jane wanted to coin a catchphrase similar to Thor’s “This ends here and now” and subsequently came up with “Let’s bring the rainbow” and “Eat this hammer”.

During the denouement, however, Jane whispers what her catchphrase would be to Thor that the audience doesn’t hear and Natalie Portman told CinemaBlend that she will never reveal what was said:

“That scene was really, really fun to shoot, and yes, there is a specific line, but I will never reveal it.”

Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Marvel fans react to Mighty Thor

Putting the mixed reviews aside, one thing that the fandom is together on is Portman’s portrayal of Mighty Thor and the character’s significance in the movie.

Some have applauded Jane Foster’s narrative, which is pulled straight from Marvel Comics, while others wanted to see more screen time dedicated to Jane and Valkyrie.

Watched #Thor LaT for the second time last night & my opinion remains the same, it’s a good, fun film & definitely has some cool moments! Nothing crazy but fun. Bale’s performance as #Gorr was amazing & I loved Jane’s Mighty Thor storyline, want to see more ? #ThorLoveAndThunder — Tayquaza (@Tayquaza98) July 21, 2022

Mighty Thor and Valkyrie

We should've gotten more Scenes of them pic.twitter.com/dxaq2wLJIJ — Anthony S (@StraderZane) July 20, 2022

Thor: Love & Thunder is now showing in cinemas worldwide.