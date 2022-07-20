Thor: Love & Thunder suffers 68% drop at the box office
Thor: Love & Thunder managed to deliver an impressive opening weekend despite early screenings landing it with mixed reviews.
Aside from its strong start, we reveal the new record Thor 4 has set during its second weekend at the box office and also talk Thor 5.
Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.
Thor: Love & Thunder’s box office drop
As reported by Forbes, Thor: Love & Thunder suffered a considerable 68% drop in earnings at the box office during its second weekend.
The drop notes a $46 million loss in revenue, which is a first for any MCU movie and a new record for the studio.
Previously, Thor: Love & Thunder’s ability broke $302 million at the weekend box office, with $144 million in North America and $159 million internationally.
This milestone rakes in more than Thor: Ragnarok’s $123 million in 2017 and it also beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $185 million.
Marvel fans stay divided on Thor 4
The general consensus is that Thor: Love & Thunder did not harbor enough seriousness in its tone and played itself as too much of a comedy.
Other fans are keen to encourage viewers to go in and enjoy the movie for what it is without overthinking it.
Taika Waititi is on board Thor 5 if Chris Hemsworth is
With such a mixed response to Thor 4, many fans are hoping that a new director is brought in for the sequel, however, that may not be happening.
During an interview with Insider, Taika Waititi stated that if Chris returned to portray the God of Thunder, then he would return to the helm:
“Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take?”
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Thor: Love & Thunder is now showing in cinemas worldwide.