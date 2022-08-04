The future of the DCEU sits in uncertainty at this point in time after Batgirl’s sudden cancellation, leaving much of the DC fandom in doubt over what Warner Bros. will do next.

Every DC project is now potentially at risk and fans are itching to know what will become of Ezra Miller’s solo movie The Flash and if it’s been cancelled or not.

Directed by Andy Muschietti with a screenplay by Christina Hodson and based on the DC character of the same name, The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and more in Barry Allen’s first solo movie within the DCEU.

Is The Flash Movie Cancelled?

No, The Flash movie is still scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, at the time of writing, however, recent and constant internal changes at Warner Bros. may cause more cancellations in due course.

The Flash movie has also gone through its fair share of pandemic-related delays before landing on the release date mentioned above.

Barry Allen’s first solo movie in live-action is expected to feature the fastest man alive traveling through time and encountering two Batman variants played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

DC Fans Question Why Batgirl was Cancelled Over The Flash

After the shocking cancellation of Batgirl by Warner Bros. Discovery, much of the DC fandom is furious that Leslie Grace’s debut as the titular character was shelved and not The Flash movie.

Actor Ezra Miller has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently and fans have called several times for the movie to be cancelled because of that.

However, since Batgirl’s test screenings were reported to be very poor and The Flash’s test screenings were very positive, this could be the main reason why the studio has decided to go ahead with the project.

