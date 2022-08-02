Assassin's Creed Project Red could be set in Japan as part of Infinity

After years of wishful thinking, Assassin’s Creed fans may finally be getting their wish regarding a main title set in Japan.

We provide a recap of the rumor that suggests Japan is the next location, see what fans are saying about the rumor online, and discuss the new project Infinity.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has become one of the most popular open-world games to date, releasing 12 titles in the main series which have spawned a number of spin-offs spanning comics, novels, and film.

Assassin’s Creed Project Red could be set in Japan

Included in Kotaku’s report discussing Ubisoft’s canceled projects, the source also discussed the publisher’s ambiguous Project Red.

While highlighting Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Kotaku confirmed that two sources familiar with Project Red’s development stated that the game would be set in Asia.

Kotaku also highlighted Jeff Grubb’s report on VentureBeat which speculated that the game would be set in Japan and Kotaku’s sources also confirmed that that location had been discussed internally.

Fans react to an Asian-inspired release

An Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan has been championed by the game’s fandom for years and news that it might actually happen has sparked excitement.

The long wait for this dream to become reality spawned a theory that Sucker Punch created Ghost of Tsushima in an attempt to fill the void left in the Assassin’s Creed catalog.

However, this fan stated that the game would be better set in China, instead of Japan.

i've long maintained that Sucker Punch saw we were never getting the Feudal Japan Assassin's Creed people wanted and just made their own.



it's a marvelous game, i should get back online with that one. — Tung Fu Rue McLanahan (@VicMRodriguez) August 1, 2022

Assassin's creed would be better if it was set in China rather then Japan — moothrat (@mothra107) August 2, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

While details are being kept under wraps for now, we do know that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in development and will likely operate as a live-service game.

Bloomberg confirmed that the project is still years away from release and it is expected to debut on all major platforms.

Instead of Infinity being a standalone title, it will instead operate as a platform that will be capable of tying previous main titles together and act like a hub for the franchise – which will include the release of Project Red.

Plunge into the depths of Niflheim and face overwhelming odds in this exciting, rogue-lite–inspired free game mode for Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla pic.twitter.com/VNQFQubWPL — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 2, 2022

