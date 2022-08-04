If you’re a fan of themed goods and are partial to a dram during your regular gaming session, then Assassin’s Creed fans will want to know more about the release of a themed bourbon whiskey.

Antheum Studios has announced the production of an Assassin’s Creed-themed bourbon whiskey that is a perfect Christmas gift for fans of the game.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has become one of the most popular open-world games to date, releasing 12 titles in the main series which have spawned a number of spin-offs spanning comics, novels, and film.

Assassin’s Creed Bourbon Whiskey from Antheum Studios

Created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, startup brand Antheum Studio has partnered with Ubisoft and Tennessee Legend Distillery to produce Assassin’s Creed Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Said to be created in Texas and finished in the mountains of Tennessee, the Assassin’s Creed liquor is four years old and carries flavours of rye spice, wheat, cherry, vanilla, and oak.

Despite being a unique variant, the Assassin’s Creed bourbon whiskey is on the steep side when it comes to price, costing $69 (approximately £57) per 750ml bottle.

Interested parties can reserve their bottle at distributor Love Scotch, however, limited stock is available.

Gamers Have Their Say on the Price

While there’s no doubt that the liquor itself will be flavorsome and the bottle worth keeping, fans of the game franchise have commented on the bottle’s hefty price.

Some will be keen to treat their loved ones to this special bottle for a birthday or Christmas present, but many have also said they will pass because of the price.

An Assassin's Creed bourbon? Interesting.



4-year Tennessee distillate (Tennessee Legend, hardly known for their whisky) for $70? Hard pass. — The Whiskey Ramble (@RambleWhiskey) August 2, 2022

Get to Know Antheum Studios

Advertised as a premier licensing, bottling, and distribution company, Antheum Studios boasts its roots in producing bespoke spirits and collectibles from film, television, sports, and gaming.

Each creation is sold within hand-crafted bottles that stay true to the franchise it belongs to and certainly appeals to the connoisseurs of this media.

