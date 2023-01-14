Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama has confirmed he has no current plans for a new manga spin-off, but hinted at a new Levi story.

AOT fans around the world are experiencing a severe case of Titan-content drought as we head into the New Year, with the final part of the MAPPA adaptation set to premiere later in 2023.

However, there is constantly a buzz online in the community about where the franchise could be taken next, especially with five different spin-off manga titles already being out in the world.

Recently, Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama has confirmed in an interview how he has no current plans for a new manga spin-off, but he also hinted at a new story focusing on Levi Ackerman.

I’d love a spinoff series focused on Captain Levi from Attack on Titan. He’s a BEAST pic.twitter.com/AfeArO310t — ash ? (@bbyyoruichi) December 1, 2020

Attack on Titan creators talks future manga spin-offs

At the Anime New York Convention, Crunchyroll had a chance to sit down with Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama for an interview looking back on the series and what could be next.

When asked about the chances of more Attack on Titan spin-off manga series, Isayama respond that “I have no plans right now.”

However, the iconic mangaka did hint that there could be a side-manga or publication that gives greater insight into the backstory of Levi.

“Regarding Levi, I actually have something in my mind, but at the same time, I don’t know if I will be able to write that or not.” – Hajime Isayama, via Crunchyroll News.

Isayama would add how, “For example, I have imagined what the story of Levi would be in my mind, but at the same time, whether I am able to output it, that’s a whole other story because writing a manga is a really difficult task for me.”

As of January 2023, a total of five Attack on Titan spin-off manga titles have already been published by Isayama.

‘Junior High’ is a parody of Attack on Titan with younger and Chibi versions of the characters attending middle school. 11 volumes of Junior High have been published in English. ‘Spoof on Titan’ is another parody of Attack on Titan, two volumes have been published in English.

‘Before the Fall’ is a prequel manga set around 70 years before Attack on Titan. Part one focuses on Angel Aaltonen, the developer of the Vertical Manoeuvring Equipment, the second tells the story Kuklo, who was found as a baby in a pile of Titan vomit. 17 volumes of Before the Fall have been published in English.

‘No Regrets ‘tells the story of Levi before he joined the survey corps. Two volumes of No Regrets have been published in English. ‘Lost Girls’ focuses on Annie and Mikasa, including an alternate version of events where her parents are not killed. Two volumes of Lost Girls have been published in English.

There are also four spin-off novellas; Before the Fall, Harsh Mistress of the City, Lost Girls, and Garrison Girls.

MISSED: Sasuke regrows lost arm for a single frame in new Boruto anime episode

Attack on Titan: No Regrets

The 2015 adaptation of a 2014 manga illustrated by Hikaru Suruga based on a 2013 spin-off novel by Gun Snark

Made as 2 OVAs directed by Tetsuro Araki

The story of how Levi became a survivor with the wisdom to live with his choices

Volume 1#AoTVincent pic.twitter.com/iiw2BcXL7Y — Vincent | Bonfire of Dreams (Farmland Saga) (@vincent5126) August 29, 2022

Isayama explains Attack on Titan language and historical inspiration

Isayama would also be asked in his interview with Crunchyroll what he thinks the dominant language would be in the Attack on Titan universe:

“I think they would be speaking in what would be considered a universal language in the world. You know, a good comparison in real life would be English, but it has to do with the history of oppression and colonization. The strongest language would become the universal language in that world.” – Hajime Isayama, via Crunchyroll News.

The mangaka would share that adding elements from historical events also made the series come to life more when he was writing Attack on Titan.

“I think where there’s a hint of truth, it makes a story very believable. So when I came up with the design of the world view—for example, the world view map, I kind of flipped it from the real-life world map to something similar, but different. People would be able to understand the context without explaining everything. For example, the Eldian and Marleyans. They’re really kind of similar to what the Germanic people and Romans went through 2,000 years ago. That’s kind of the unsaid rules that I keep in my stories.” – Hajime Isayama, via Crunchyroll News.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all