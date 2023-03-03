The Attack on Titan anime adaptation will end in Fall 2023 with a new trailer confirming that Season 4 Part 4 is on the way.

Whilst fans around the world are still waiting patiently for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 to premiere for OTT streaming, there is some exciting news coming out of Japan that is sure to ‘Pieck’ the interest of viewers.

MAPPA did not have the time or resources needed to produce the anime series’ finale in time for the March 3 deadline, so made the decision to split the last broadcast into two more parts.

Now, a new teaser trailer has confirmed that Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 will release in Fall 2023.

The Attack on Titan anime ends Fall 2023

As soon as the credits rolled on Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 in Japan, fans immediately began to wonder when part 4 (the series finale) would premiere, following the decision by MAPPA to split the broadcast once again.

Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait too long before a new teaser trailer confirmed that Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 will release in Fall 2023.

““TV anime “Attack on Titan” Thank you to everyone who watched The Final Season final episode (first part)! TV anime “Attack on Titan” The Final Season Final Chapter (Part 2) Scheduled to be broadcast on NHK General in the fall of 2023!”

A more specific release date has not yet been shared, but fans can expect the anime to reach its definitive conclusion between October and December 2023 – this window marks the Fall TV slate within the anime industry.

Alongside confirmation of the Fall 2023 finale, a special illustration from director Yuichiro Hayashi and teaser trailer were shared online; see end of the next section.

Who is the main voice cast from season 4 part 3?

The main voice cast for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 includes:

Eren Jaeger – Voiced by Yuuki Kaji (Japanese) and Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Mikasa Ackerman – Voiced by Yui Ishikawa (Japanese) and Trina Nishimura (English)

Armin Arlert – Voiced by Marina Inoue (Japanese) and Josh Grelle (English)

Connie Springer – Voiced by Hiro Shimono (Japanese) and Clifford Chapin (English)

Historia Reiss – Voiced by Shiori Mikami (Japanese) and Bryn Apprill (English)

Jean Kirstein – Voiced by Kishou Taniyama (Japanese) and Mike McFarland (English)

Reiner Braun – Voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese) and Robert McCollum (English)

Hange Zoe – Voiced by Romi Park (Japanese) and Jessica Calvello (English)

Levi Ackerman – Voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese) and Matthew Mercer (English)

Zeke Jaeger – Voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Japanese) and Jason Liebrecht (English)

Falco Grice – Voiced by Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) and Bryson Baugus (English)

Gabi Braun – Voiced by Ayane Sakura (Japanese) and Lindsay Seidel (English)

Pieck Finger – Voiced by Manami Numakura (Japanese) and Amber Lee Connors (English)

