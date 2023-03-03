How tall are Titans in Attack on Titan and how would their terrifying heights compare against real-world buildings and monuments?

A true sense of scale can be one of the most difficult things to accomplish in an anime series, but scale is something that the Attack on Titan franchise has been consistently using throughout the story so far.

From the Colossal Titan peering over the top of the Walls all the way to Eren’s Founding Titan dwarfing over an army of Colossals, the heights of these monsters remains a key part of the series’ storytelling.

So, how tall are the titans in Attack on Titan and is it possible to get a sense of scale from real-world landmarks?

How tall are the Titans in Attack on Titan?

In Attack on Titan, Titans range from 4m in height to an enormous scale of well over 300m.

Thankfully, the official Attack on Titan Character Encyclopaedia included information on the heights of some of the major Titans – these figures were notably reaffirmed in season 1 episode 8’s ‘publicly available information’ illustration:

The Attack Titan – 15m (49ft)

The Armored Titan – 15m (49ft)

The Colossal Titan – 60m (197ft)

The Beast Titan – 17m (56ft)

The Jaw Titan – 5m (16ft)

The Cart Titan – 4m (13ft)

The Female Titan – 14m (26ft)

The War Hammer Titan – 15m (49ft)

The Founding Titan – 13m (43ft)

The obvious thing to note here is that the Founding Titan was described as around 13m tall when Ymir first transformed into the monster.

However, as shown when Eren transforms into the Founding Titan, he towers over the army of Colossal Titans marching with him.

Current estimates have Eren’s Founding Titan standing around between 300m (984ft) and 350m (1148ft) tall; with a length exceeding 600m (1969ft).

Rod Reiss’ abnormal Titan was also approximately 120m (394ft) in length, although other estimates put his height around 170m (558ft).

Titan heights vs real-world comparisons

If these figures aren’t enough to terrify you, how would the Titans compare to some real-world examples of famous buildings and monuments?

The Attack Titan, Armored Titan, and War Hammer Titan are around the same height as the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The Colossal Titan’s height puts him around half the length of an American NFL pitch, half as tall as The Great Pyramid of Giza, and slightly taller than The Cinderella Castle at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The Beast Titan is approximately three times the height of your average Giraffe, twice as tall as a London bus is long, and about one-third the height of The Arc de Triomphe.

Both the Jaw and Cart Titans stand just slightly smaller than your average Giraffe, and around twice the height of an average artificial Christmas Tree.

The Female Titan is as tall as a Semitrailer is long, half the height of De Gooyer in the Netherlands, or approximately a quarter of Nelson’s Column in London.

The Founding Titan stands around one-quarter of The Arc de Triomphe and around one-third of The Chicago Water Tower.

