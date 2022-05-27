The Attack on Titan season 4 opening for part 2 by SiM titled “The Rumbling” has just passed 50 million views and is now closing in on “My War”.

Every Attack on Titan fan has a personal list of their favourite opening and ending theme songs from throughout the anime series duration; however, that list will undoubtedly feature at least one song from Attack on Titan’s fourth season.

“My War” by Shinsei Kamattechan and “Shock” by Yuko Ando featured in part 1, with “The Rumbling” by SiM and “A Child of Evil” featuring in the series’ second part.

Now, almost two months after the season 4 part 2 finale aired worldwide, these two epic opening themes are now battling against each other as “The Rumbling” passes a landmark milestone on YouTube.

Attack on Titan season 4 opening passes 50 million views

The Attack on Titan season 4 opening for part 2 was titled “The Rumbling” and is performed by Japanese rock band SiM.

Almost immediately after the premiere of episode 76 “Judgement” on February 13th, the song began going viral on social media platforms around the world.

Just several days after the anime made its triumphant return, the opening theme had passed 50 million streams on Spotify and became one of the most-streamed anime songs of all time.

Yesterday, May 26th, the song officially reached the same outstanding achievement on YouTube, passing 50 million streams on the Pony Canyon YouTube channel.

Interestingly, there is now only one video on the Pony Canyon YouTube channel that now has more views than “The Rumbling”, and that’s the opening song from the first part of Attack on Titan season 4, “My War” which has 53 million views.

The official music video for “The Rumbling” is also closing in on 20 million views.

English dubbed OVA episodes finally launch on Crunchyroll

Back on December 19th, 2021, the eight special OVA episodes from Attack on Titan were released on Crunchyroll.

However, the episodes were sadly only made available with English subtitles; until this month when the streaming platform revealed that these episodes would be made available with English dubbings available.

As of May 27th, three of these episodes have been made available on Crunchyroll: “Ilse’s Notebook”, “The Sudden Visitor” and “Distress”. Each of the following episodes will be made available each Sunday:

Ilse's Notebook: Memoirs of a Scout Regiment Member (May 8): Hange is insistent on capturing a Titan for the advancement of scientific research, but Erwin is adamant in his refusal to allow it. Will an unexpected discovery during an expedition beyond the walls alter the situation?

The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth (May 15):

Two years after escaping the torment of his mother, Jean attempts to avoid her when returning to Trost for a training exercise. In a strange turn of events, he ends up in a cooking contest against Sasha.

Distress (May 22): What begins as a simple training exercise turns into a disaster. A dysfunctional team of cadets must learn to work together after Christa is taken hostage by a group of brigands.

No Regrets: Part 1 (May 29): Levi and his crew steal from merchants to scrape by in the dreary Underground. They're approached by a man from the surface with a job that could change their lives for the better.

No Regrets: Part 2 (June 5): Levi's group joins the Scout Regiment, but they bring with them a hidden agenda. The upcoming expedition beyond the walls seems like the perfect opportunity to carry out their plan.

Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 1 (June 12): When Annie needs a day off from patrol duty to take care of some personal business, her roommate agrees to cover for her. But only if she does her the favor of searching for a girl who's been reported missing.

Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 2 (June 19): After discovering the body of Carly's lover, Annie plans the next steps of her search. However, her snooping lands her in trouble and she'll need to think quickly if she hopes to survive.

Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World (June 26): Mikasa reflects on when she was lost in a world of her own making. Inside this world, everything went her way except for the one thing she wanted to change most.

