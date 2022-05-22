Love, Death and Robots season 3 episode 2 “Bad Travelling” needs its own full-length movie, spin-off series or sequel in the next volume on Netflix.

Out of all of the episodes from Love, Death and Robots season 3, it’s “Bad Travelling” that has the highest rating on IMDB and for good reason.

Outstanding visuals complement solid performances from the voice cast and the ‘pièce de résistance’; the world-building that puts a giant Crab against 1800’s-esc Shark hunters.

Now, fans are desperate for Love, Death and Robots “Bad Travelling” to get its own standalone movie or spin-off series; at the very least, a sequel in the next season.

Love, Death and Robots S3 “Bad Travelling” recap

On an already-treacherous voyage, a Shark-hunting ship comes under attack from a giant Crustacean, which settles in the bowels of the vessel after brutally killing several crew members.

The ship’s navigator, Torrin, goes below deck and ends up negotiating with the creature, which reveals it wants to be taken to Phaedin Island – where it will presumably gorge on the local population.

Torrin puts the moral dilemma to a crew vote; take the creature to Phaedin or try to kill it on some nearby abandoned islands. Torrin then kills two men who voted to leave Phaedin to the monster and feeds their bodies to the creature.

However, a mutiny occurs and Torrin has to kill all remaining crew members, as it turns out that everyone also voted to sacrifice the island’s residents to the horrific creature. The navigator then sets the ship ablaze using the oil taken from shark-hunting and rows away, with both the carcass of the vessel and the trapped creature inside.

Oh my. #netflix’ Love Death Robots v3 “Bad travelling”

Wouldve made an excellent movie. Awesome episode. — Leinil Yu?? (@leinilyu) May 20, 2022

“Bad Travelling” needs its own movie or series

To put it simply; Love, Death and Robots season 3 “Bad Travelling” needs either its own full-length movie or its own spin-off series.

The second episode from the recently released third volume doesn’t necessarily have any type of open ending that would easily lead into a movie or spin-off, but we are desperate to know more about the world where “Bad Travelling” is set.

Even from the beginning, this ship hunts gigantic sharks that appear to be larger versions of the Great White for oil in the same way as whaling ships from the 1800s. Who wouldn’t want a film or series about another expedition that could potentially come across an even larger version of these sharks?

Considering that there are giant man-eating Crustaceans, there is no reason why an even bigger shark similar to the infamous Megalodon could be lurking in the deep. In fact, any type of sea monster could easily be introduced in a follow up to “Bad Travelling” from the Leviathan, The Devil Whale or Giant Squid could potentially live in this world – and boy do we want to see more of them.

I say this about at least one episode after every Love, Death & Robots season, but we need a full length Bad Travelling movie. — Hy?rinmaru (@Darqseyd) May 20, 2022

However, then comes the Crustacean in question; how is it able to talk using a dead man’s mutilated corpse, where did it come from and how does it know about a specific island, namely Phaedin?

Interestingly, it does appear feasible that some sort of continuation of “Bad Travelling” could be produced; either for season 4 of Love, Death and Robots or as a standalone title. This is because, as far as we can gather, Blur Studio doesn’t have another major project lined up following the release of Volume 3 on Netflix.

The LA-based studio has produced countless fantastic cinematic trailers for various titles and provided VFX effects for blockbuster movies like Sonic: The Hedgehog and Avengers: Age of Ultron…If there was ever an opportunity to produce a full-length feature, “Bad Travelling” is exactly the type of story that can catapult Blur to being a household name, which is exactly what they deserve.

Bad Travelling épisode of Love Death & Robots should be made into a movie. — O Cristo Redentor? (@chelseasexual) May 21, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn