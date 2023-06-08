Yuki Kaji, the voice actor for Eren Jaeger, has confirmed that he has received the final script for the Attack on Titan anime adaptation.

Attack on Titan remains one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, with millions of expectant fans already counting down the days until the season 4 finale later this year.

Whilst Studio MAPPA have been keeping their cards suspiciously close to their chest regarding the series finale, we have finally got a new update that marks the ‘start of the end’ of an era…Voice actor Yuki Kaji is now in possession of the final script.

Attack on Titan/MAPPA/Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel

Yuki Kaji receives last script for anime finale

In a landmark moment for the Attack on Titan franchise, Eren’s voice actor Yuki Kaji confirmed in a social media post that he has received the last script for the anime finale.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Kaji simply noted “I received the last script” with that post gaining more than 37,000 likes and 730,000 views in less than an hour.

The Attack on Titan anime adaptation will end with the release of the final part later this year.

Whilst a specific release date remains TBA, the official teaser for the finale confirmed that Eren’s journey will end as part of the Fall [Autumn] slate, which runs from October to December 2023.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season was controversially split into three different broadcasts, although Part Three was itself also split into two more broadcasts itself:

Yuki Kaji’s previous anime voice roles

Yuki Kaji is a Japanese actor, voice artist, and singer under the VIMS entertainment industry, having made his professional debut back in 2004.

The 37-year-old is arguably not just one of the most recognizable voices in the anime industry, but also one of the most popular actors working in the industry thanks to his plethora of iconic roles.

According to MyAnimeList, his most popular roles in order include:

