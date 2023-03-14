Where can you watch the Attack on Titan live action movies online, and why were there ‘Rumblings’ of an American remake?

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular manga series in the entire world, so it was no surprise when the franchise announced a live action film adaptation in late 2011.

After several delays, the live action adaptation would finally premiere in 2015 for domestic audiences in Japan; however, international fans were forced to wait for the English release, which would eventually arrive in October 2016.

So, where can you watch the Attack on Titan live action films, and why were there some notable ‘Rumblings’ in the community about an American remake?

Where to watch the Attack on Titan live action movies

The Attack on Titan live action movie was split into two parts, which premiered for domestic audiences in Japan in August and September, 2015.

Internationally, the best place to stream the Attack on Titan live action films is via Funimation; a subscription to the platform is available from $5.99 a month following a 14-day free trial period.

Fans can also rent the movies from outlets including Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft for approximately $3.99.

If the title is something you wish to own yourself, there are also options to purchase the film outright digitally for around $14.99 from the previously mentioned platforms.

The Blu-Ray DVD products are available to purchase via Crunchyroll for $26.24, but shipping is sadly only limited to US and Canadian territories.

Debate surrounding the Warner Bros remake

In January 2017, it was widely reported that Warner Bros were in negotiations with Kodansha to secure the film rights for the wider Attack on Titan franchise.

David Heyman was rumored to produce the American remake, having previously worked on the Harry Potter film series, as well as the Death Note adaptation.

However, less than 24 hours later and Kodansha released a statement denying the report, although they did acknowledge that there had been negotiations for other anime-live action projects.

A representative told Anime News Network how the initial report was incorrect; but, “There are many works where negotiations are advancing for film adaptations. I cannot comment on what is within contract negotiations.”

In October 2017, Variety would then report that the deal had been finalized with Andy Muschietti (Mama, IT, IT: Chapter 2, and The Flash) set to direct the feature.

“After the record-breaking box office run of “It,” director Andy Muschietti has found his next project. Muschietti will direct a feature film adaptation of “Attack on Titans” for Warner Bros. The studio finalized a deal with Japan-based publishing company Kodansha on Monday.”

Unfortunately, we have not had any major updates on the remake since.

