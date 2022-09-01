Augustus Pugliese from She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Explained

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law continues to bring new characters into the picture. Well, here, we are talking about Augustus Pugliese, Jen Walters’ new colleague in her new firm.

Augustus Pugliese made a brief appearance in the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In the third episode, he had a prominent role as he was assigned the case of Dennis Bukowski. So, as fans eagerly wait to learn more about Augustus Pugliese, aka Pub, let’s get into the article without wasting any further time.

She Hulk | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 6636 She Hulk | Official Trailer | Disney+ 901160 901160 center 32600

Who is Augustus Pugliese?

Augustus Pugliese is a lawyer at the Superhuman Law Division in Holliway’s GLK&H law firm. While pursuing his law studies, he worked as a bouncer at the Velvet Morgue. One day, some goons attacked and almost killed him, but fortunately, Spider-Man showed up and saved him. Since then, Pugliese decided to fight cases on behalf of superheroes. So, when Holliway established a Superhuman Law Division in his firm and hired She-Hulk, aka Jen Walters, Pugliese also joined the division.

Pugliese and Jen were also assigned an apartment in the same building. Soon the former started having feelings for Jen, but he never dared to confess his feelings toward the superheroine. However, when he realizes that She-Hulk doesn’t see him as more than a friend, he goes to a witch, who gives him a magic potion that would help him to forget about his romantic feelings for Jen.

Josh Segarra portrays Pugliese in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The actor was previously seen in TV shows, including Arrow, Sirens, and more.

How many episodes are there in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has nine episodes that are released weekly and below is the list where we have mentioned the dates of all the episodes of the TV show:

Episode 1- Thursday, August 18, 2022

Episode 2- Thursday, August 25, 2022

Episode 3- Thursday, September 1, 2022

Episode 4- Thursday, September 8, 2022

Episode 5- Thursday, September 15, 2022

Episode 6- Thursday, September 22, 2022

Episode 7- Thursday, September 29, 2022

Episode 8- Thursday, October 6, 2022

Episode 9- Thursday, October 13, 2022

The episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are available to stream on Disney Plus.