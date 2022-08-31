House of the Dragon: Who plays Rhaenys Targaryen?

House of the Dragon‘s Princess Rhaenys is one of the essential characters in the show. Known as “Queen Who Never Was,” Rhaenys Targaryen is the first cousin of King Viserys I Targaryen and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon.

She is the daughter of the Prince of Dragonstone, so people thought that she would be the successor of the Iron Throne, but unfortunately, after the death of her father, the throne was passed on to her father’s brother Baelon, i.e., King Viserys’ father. After King Baelon, again, the throne was passed on to Viserys because nobody liked the idea of a girl sitting on the Iron Throne. That’s why Rhaenys was named “Queen Who Never Was.”

Meet Eve Best, the actress who played the role of Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Eve Best is an English actress popularly known for her on-screen appearances as Monica Chatwin in The Honourable Woman, Wallis Simpson in The King’s Speech, and more. The actress won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her role in Hedda Gabler.

At the age of nine, Eve Best was involved with an independent Opera company in London. After graduation, she won the newcomer award for her performance in Tis Pity She’s a Whore.

Before House of the Dragon, she was seen in six episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga as Farah Dowling.

How many episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon Season 1 premiered on Sunday, August 21, 2022, and at the time of writing this post, the TV show has released two episodes. The first season of the GOT prequel has ten episodes, meaning we still have eight more episodes to look forward to.

Each of the episodes of the popular TV show gets released weekly, and below is the release schedule for each episode that you should follow to catch up with the new episodes:

Episode 1: The Heir of the dragons- August 21, 2022

Episode 2: The Rogue Prince- August 28, 2022

Episode 3- September 4, 2022

Episode 4- September 11, 2022

Episode 5- September 18, 2022

Episode 6- September 25, 2022

Episode 7- October 2, 2022

Episode 8- October 9, 2022

Episode 9- October 16, 2022

Episode 10- October 23, 2022

