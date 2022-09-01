Who is Dennis Bukowski in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode 3 introduced us to a new character named Dennis Bukowski, whom we saw sitting in Holden Holliway’s cabin. Also, when Jen Walters came in, Dennis and Jen looked like they knew each other already. As the episode reveals how they both know each other, there is still a lot to figure out about the new character.

Disney Plus’ show She-Hulk: Attorney At Law follows a criminal lawyer Jen Walters, who accidentally becomes She-Hulk when Bruce Banners’ blood gets into her body. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, and she is accompanied by several renowned actors, including Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and more.

Also, at the time of the writing, the show has released three episodes, and there have been several cameos from fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Tim Roth’s Emil Bronsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong’s Wong.

Who is Marvel’s Dennis Bukowski?

Dennis Bukowski debuted in Savage She-Hulk #2, where he and Jen first came face to face in the courtroom where he prosecuted the case of Lou Monkton. He has not been a good colleague to Jen as he never missed a chance to mock her. However, despite his thousands of tactics, Jen always proved to be the smartest by outshining him. Bukowski doesn’t only pull her down; he loves to mock everyone around.

Drew Matthews plays Dennis Bukowski’s role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Drew is an actor and producer popularly recognized for his works in The Cabin, Star Wars: Rise of the First Order, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode 3- A Quick Recap

After seeing the video of Abomination trying to escape the prison, Jen Walters visits Blonsky to ask him why did he hide about all this. To this, Blonsky revealed that the Sorcerer Supreme Wong forced him to escape, but he returned because he did not intend to break the law. Later, we see Dennis Bukowski sitting with Holliway and asking him to help him get justice as he has been spammed by a shapeshifter named Runa, who impersonated Megan Thee Stallion and dated him.

"I was FORCED to leave my cell." ? pic.twitter.com/morWkX8h1X — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 31, 2022

Jen Walters successfully won Emil Blonsky’s case by proving that he is a changed man now, thanks to Wong, who admitted in front of the authorities that he intended to take Blonsky to Kamar-Taj with him, but Blonsky refused to go with him. On the other side, Bukowsky’s Lawyer Pugliese was unable to help him until Jen stated in the courtroom that Bukowsky is such a person who would easily believe that he has been dating the real Megan Thee Stallion. Hence, she helped Pugliese win the case.