Avatar Fans React to Vin Diesel's Mystery Role in the Sequels

We may already know a fair bit about The Way of Water, but one secret is being kept locked up, and we see what Avatar fans are saying about Vin Diesel’s mysterious role in the franchise.

After The Way of Water, James Cameron has another three sequels planned with the third due to release on December 20, 2024.

Directed by Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

What We Know About Vin Diesel’s Role

Vin Diesel is confirmed to be involved in an undisclosed role in the Avatar sequels, however, early reviews of The Way of Water confirm the actor does not appear to be in the second film.

Diesel made an Instagram post back in 2019 of himself and Cameron on the set of the Avatar sequels:

“Here we are on the set of Avatar; 2, 3, 4 and 5. This is top secret, this is like the Manhattan Project, with my old buddy Vin.”

The director had previously confirmed to Deadline that motion-capture work had wrapped in 2018, a year before Diesel appeared on set, suggesting he may be portraying a human character.

Avatar Fans React to Vin Diesel’s Mystery Character

Google has a reputation for listing actors under films that they have never been involved in, and this feat is repeated with The Way of Water as Diesel’s name is listed in Avatar 2’s cast.

In Twitter’s usual fashion, users have been trying to solve the mystery of the actor’s role together, with one asking if Diesel is voicing an “alien whale” – which wouldn’t be too far away from his role as Groot in The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Other fans are wondering if Diesel will be playing an unnamed role as he just wanted to be a part of the project, similar to how A-listers request to be a Stormtrooper just to get their foot in the Star Wars franchise.

Sad to report I still have no idea who Vin Diesel plays in AVATAR 2. My best guess is he voices a very feisty alien whale pic.twitter.com/2S8XlpGxwh — Jake (@jacobkleinman) December 7, 2022

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel will be in theatres.

The sequel’s distributor, 20th Century Studios, falls under Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella, which means the sequel will come to Disney Plus in the new year.

Various reports have stated the Avatar sequels will be titled: Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. However, Cameron has confirmed these titles are up for consideration only and not the final titles.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theatres worldwide.

