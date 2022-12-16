Everything We Know About Avatar 3: Release Date and Cast Confirmed

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Avatar: The Way of Water**

It’s no secret that James Cameron is building an empire based in Pandora and he’s taking us along for the ride to witness the events unfold. Now that The Way of Water is in theatres we look ahead to reveal everything we know about Avatar 3.

The Way of Water will be debuting as a cinema exclusive, which means the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel is in theatres. However, it will release on Disney Plus in the new year, since 20th Century Studios falls under Walt Disney’s umbrella.

Directed by James Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Avatar 3 Release Date

Avatar 3 is confirmed to be releasing in cinemas on December 20, 2024, over one year after The Way of Water.

The franchise’s roadmap has also been announced to the public, where Cameron has another two sequels to follow the third adventure.

Both The Way of Water and the third Avatar film were shot back to back, between September 2017 and December 2020. The team then endured painstaking years in post-production to finish the sequel.

Cameron has been vocal about his confidence in upholding the aforementioned release date, should no post-production delays occur.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Cr. 20th Century Studios UK, YouTube.

Avatar 3 Cast

Taking into consideration that Avatar 2 and 3 were filmed together, we can assume that Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña will be returning as Jake and Neytiri.

We also have a number of confirmations for other characters, including Jack Champion’s Spider, who will return in Avatar 3 and 4.

Newcomers expected to join in Avatar 3 include Michelle Yeoh’s Dr. Karina Mogue and Oona Chaplin’s Varang.

Furthermore, Harry Potter star David Thewlis and Vin Diesel have both been cast in secret roles for the time being.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

Avatar Sequel Names

Avatar 3 and its two sequels are operating under a colloquial name for the time being, until the official title is announced next year.

However, BBC reported back in 2018 that its sources had seen documentation stating the titles of the next three Avatar sequels: Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

The Way of Water was listed as well, and since that title turned out to be legitimate, fans are wondering if the other titles will follow suit.

Cameron later told ET that those titles were not final and were simply up for consideration:

“I can neither confirm nor deny. All right, here’s what I’ll tell ya. Those titles are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theatres worldwide.

Show all