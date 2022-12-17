The highly anticipated sequel will be a magical sight to see for movie buffs over the festive period and we discuss Avatar: The Way of Water’s Disney Plus release window expected in 2023.

The Way of Water’s end credits included a new song by The Weeknd, titled ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’.

Directed by Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Where to Watch Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel will be in theatres.

Since 20th Century Studios falls under Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella, this means the sequel will come to Disney Plus in the future.

Avatar 3 is the next sequel within the franchise and it’s already been filmed. The third title is also confirmed to be releasing on December 20, 2024.

Possible titles for the following three sequels have been going around the rumor mill, even though James Cameron previously said they were up for consideration only. Rumored titles for the following sequels are Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s Disney Plus Release Window

Following the pattern of other Disney releases in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water will be given a minimum 45-day theatrical run in cinemas.

This means fans may be able to watch the sequel as early as January 30, 2023, on Disney Plus.

However, taking into consideration the amount of money Avatar 2 has to make to rake in a profit, $2 billion, James Cameron may vote to leave the sequel in theatres for the more traditional period of 90 days, which pushes Avatar 2’s Disney Plus release window back into March 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theatres worldwide.

