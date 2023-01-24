Covid-19 cases are rising again, and due to this, new episodes of several anime shows are getting postponed. In this article, we talk about one such anime from Aniplex titled Ayaskashi Triangle that’s going on a break after releasing its fourth episode. Well, at the time, we only know that the anime will not release its further episodes, but we do not yet know when it will return.

On Monday, the official social media account of the WSJ magazine revealed that due to the Covid-19 situation in Japan, the anime would not release any episode following the debut of the fourth episode. The third episode of the anime got released this Monday, and the last episode before the hiatus will get released the following week. After that, four Mondays will see the rebroadcast of the anime’s first four episodes. Hopefully, before the completion of the re-run, the anime will return to its usual schedule with further episodes.

Ayakashi Triangle TV Anime broadcast has been postponed due to "recent COVID-19 spreads delaying the production schedule".



Series will rebroadcast its first 4 episodes and postpone Episode 5 and beyond indefinitely. BD/DVD releases are also being postponed until September 2023. https://t.co/cewjcKBnCU — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 23, 2023

What is the story of the anime Ayakashi Triangle?

The anime series Ayakashi Triangle is based on a fantasy manga that was serialized in WSJ magazine from June 2020 to April 2022. The light novel’s story revolves around Matsuri and Suzu, who can see spirits. The former belongs to the race of people who have the ability to perform an exorcism, and the latter is born with some unusual energies that often draw the attention of the spirits toward her.

Matsuri decides to protect Suzu forever after knowing that her powers tend to grow with time, and that will make the spirits want to possess her body.

The anime adaptation of Ayakashi Triangle is broadcasted by Crunchyroll for International fans, and here’s the official synopsis from the streamer:

Matsuri Kazamaki is an exorcist ninja who exorcises evil spirits called ayakashi. His childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, tends to attract ayakashi, so he secretly protects her from them. But now Suzu has caught the eye of Shirogane, an ayakashi who looks like a cat but rules over all ayakashi as their king!

Moreover, as soon as we get any information regarding the show’s return, we will update it on our website.