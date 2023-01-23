Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 Gets Delayed, New Release Date Confirmed

Chainsaw Man manga is going on a brief hiatus after Chapter 118. That means, to see what the manga has in store for us, we need to wait for a little. However, Chapter 119 has got a new release date, and here, we reveal the same.

Denji and Asa couldn’t get a good dating experience together, all thanks to the Eternity Devil for keeping them in a never-ending aquarium. However, Asa killed the devil finally, and Yoru tried making Denji a weapon as she thought he had feelings for Asa. Well, after seeing the hilarious moments between Denji and Asa, it’s unfortunate that we will have to wait to find out what happens in the next chapter.

Chainsaw Man | Main Trailer BridTV 11392 Chainsaw Man | Main Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j9sSzNmB5po/hqdefault.jpg 1115176 1115176 center 32600

Chainsaw Man episode 119 will release on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Previously, the chapter was scheduled to get released on January 24, 2023. Moreover, as the chapters of Chainsaw Man follow simultaneous release schedules so, here’s the time schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM

Central Time- 9:00 AM

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM

British Time- 3:00 PM

European Time- 5:00 PM

Indian Time- 8:30 PM

Japan Time- 12:00 AM

What happened in Chapter 118 of the manga?

Asa tries to turn Denji into a weapon, but he mocks her by saying it’s a funny way to bid goodbye to each other. Yoru gets concerned about what stopped Denji from getting transformed into her weapon. Asa believed Denji did not turn into a weapon because he might not like her.

NAYUTA in the next chapter of chainsawman 119 when Asa doesn’t follow the house rules pic.twitter.com/6XwqEGFI7a — Klair-O-Spinach (SILENT HILL) (@ClairoSpinach) January 17, 2023

Yoru was tired, so she wanted to go to bed, and when Asa asked her about the Famine Devil, she passed out after telling Asa a bit about the devil. After Yoru sleeps, Asa wonders why Denji doesn’t like her.

The next day, Denji came up with a new date plan. He told Asa they could watch the mummy film in a local theatre until 2:00 AM for 2000 Yen. Asa rejects the plan by saying she would like to go on a cheaper date. So, she decided to go to Denji’s place for the movie date as he has a VCR. Denji also tells her about his house rules that can’t be broken. He says that the ones who break the rules will die.