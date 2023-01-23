Anime Series UniteUp! Episode 4 Delayed due to Covid-19

Like some of the other anime series, including NieR Automata and Ayakashi Triangle, the animated TV series UniteUp! also got delayed due to the production getting affected by Covid-19.

Created by Sony Music Entertainment Japan and licensed by Aniplex, UniteUp! was released on January 7, 2023. And now, after the third episode came out on January 21, 2023, we will have to wait a lot longer for the fourth and beyond episodes to show up.

UniteUp! Episode 4 Delay Explained

The official Twitter account announced the hiatus, confirming that the production was impacted due to COVID-19. Mostly, fans are habitual of anime shows going on hiatus for a week or so. However, UniteUp! is going on a break for a longer period, and it won’t be returning until next month.

Even though some reports suggest that the fourth episode of the anime show will come out on February 11, we can’t expect it to get released on the day itself because the reason for the delay is Covid-19. There are chances that the studio will delay it further if the situation doesn’t get under control.

However, with the saddening news, we also have a piece of good news: we will get to see two special UniteUp! episodes that will be released on January 28, 2023, and February 4, 2023.

What is the anime UniteUp! about?

UniteUp! follows a high school student Akira who holds a passion for singing. One day, he gets selected by a music agency as he sings really well. Soon, he comes to know that the agency that has chosen him is formed by someone from the music industry who has stunned the community by taking early retirement.

As he dreams of making it big in his music career, he partners with Banri Naoe and competes with other groups of talented singers, such as JAXX/JAXX and LEGIT.

The official synopsis of Unite Up! on Crunchyroll reads:

Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.

His songs were published to a video-sharing site as the internet singer “KIKUNOYU”.

One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency “sMiLea Production” after they hear his singing voice.

The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo “Anela” after they suddenly retired.

Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.

The three online singers are inspired by the idols “LEGIT” and “JAXX/JAXX”, also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind…!