To accompany the release of Warner Bros. Games’ Gotham Knights, DC has announced the comic-book prequel series Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City and we take you through the preview.

The Gotham Knights game is really trying to hone a new narrative out with Batman’s reign, shining a light on the sidekicks of Gotham who have previously been overlooked in mainstream releases.

Developed by WB Games Montreal and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Gotham Knights is set after Batman’s death when a group of supporting heroes, Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl, unite to protect Gotham in the Dark Knight’s honor.

Gotham Knights | Official Cinematic Launch Trailer BridTV 11408 Gotham Knights | Official Cinematic Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wIXJAqs9dG4/hqdefault.jpg 1116729 1116729 center 32600

What is the Prequel Series About?

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City is a six-issue limited prequel series that answers the mystery around Batman’s final mission before he died.

The narrative will follow Batman in the present day in tandem with a separate narrative in 1847 featuring the hero Runaway.

Both protagonists are facing a similar issue at two points in time, regarding a mysterious virus that is infecting Gotham’s citizens.

The run is written by former video games journalist and Gotham Knights story consultant Evan Narcisse, with striking artwork by Brazilian artist ABEL, serving as a chronological prequel to the Gotham Knights game.

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City – Cr. DC Entertainment

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City Release Date and Issue Perks

The first issue of Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City will release on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – four days after the release of Gotham Knights.

The subsequent issues will adhere to a monthly release schedule and the final issue is expected to release in March 2023.

Each of the six issues of Gilded City includes redeemable in-game items and skins for players of Gotham Knights, and readers who redeem all six codes will receive a seventh bonus code.

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City – Cr. DC Entertainment

Inside look at Gilded City

Our preview of the mysterious Runaway shows the vigilante putting a stop to people infected by the virus – which turns them into glowing-eyed zombies.

Runaway sports a Zorro aesthetic in the 1800s setting, while the local town enjoys festivities despite a warrant out for Runaway’s arrest.

In the present day, key panels suggest there’s conflict between Batman and Nightwing, with the latter attacking Bats in the alleyway. Robin is also on hand to assist the two against masked thugs, sporting the game’s New Guard default suit.

Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City – Cr. DC Entertainment

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all