Now that Warner Bros. Games’ Gotham Knights is a little over two months away from debuting, a closer look at the game’s map, bonuses, and rating have been revealed.

We discuss why the game will be PG-15 and take a look at why the game will be next-gen only.

Developed by WB Games Montreal and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Gotham Knights is set after Batman’s death when a group of supporting heroes, Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl, unite to protect Gotham in the Dark Knight’s honor.

Gotham Knights PG-15 Rating

Gotham Knights was officially given a PG-15 rating back in April for its in-game violence – something that was expected by gamers.

It’s fair to say that Gotham Knights will be tamer than the Arkham Knight series, which received a PEGI 18 for “infrequent violence towards defenseless persons.”

While this rating was nothing out of the ordinary, it was just the thing that suggested Gotham Knights would only be on next-gen before it was officially announced.

Gotham Knights Next-Gen

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that Gotham Knights was only being reviewed and rated for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, suggesting Warner Bros. was going to abandon a release on PS4 and Xbox One.

As it transpired, WB announced the game as next-gen only, even though this wasn’t the case when it was announced.

Thanks to a report from MP1st, a website that reported on an AMA session on the Gotham Knights Discord channel, we now know why:

Executive producer Fleur Marty had the following to say about the cancelled PS4 and Xbox One versions:

“When considering the scale and scope of Gotham Knights we had to prioritize and focus our efforts to deliver the game at a satisfying level of quality for current gen. We totally understand that this is upsetting to players who don’t own a current gen console yet, and believe me we really didn’t make this decision lightly, but, in the end, we wanted to focus on delivering a game we are truly proud of.”

