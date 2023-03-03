What is the best order to watch the Attack on Titan anime series, including all TV seasons, additional OAD episodes, and recap movie?

Attack on Titan is preparing to break the internet once again, with the premiere of season 4 part 3 set for only just a few hours time.

Whilst there are already millions of fans counting down to the series’ return, there will also be a large contingent of new fans that may need to catch up on the story so far.

Here is the best order to watch all of the Attack on Titan anime content, including the additional OAD episodes and the recap movie from 2020.

Best order to watch Attack on Titan

If you are wanting to watch the Attack on Titan anime story chronologically, fans should follow this watch order:

Attack on Titan Season 1 (Episodes 1 – 25)

Attack on Titan OAD 1 ‘Ilse’s Notebook: Memories of a Scout Regiment Member’

Attack on Titan OAD 2 ‘A Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Adolescence’

Attack on Titan OAD 3 ‘Distress’

Attack on Titan OAD 4 ‘A Choice with No Regrets: Part One’

Attack on Titan OAD 5 ‘A Choice with No Regrets: Part Two’

Attack on Titan Season 2 (Episodes 26 – 37)

Attack on Titan OAD 6 ‘Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part One’

Attack on Titan OAD 7 ‘Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part Two’

Attack on Titan Season 3 (Episodes 38 – 55)

Attack on Titan OAD 8 ‘Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World’

Attack on Titan Season 3 (Episodes 56 – 59)

Attack on Titan Season 4 (Episodes 60-87)

Alternately, if you want to catch up on the anime but don’t have the time to sit through the entire 95-episode run (including OADs); you can watch the Attack on Titan Chronicle movie, followed by the Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World OAD and then season 4.

All four season of Attack on Titan, eight OAD episodes, and the Chronicle movie is available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The anime is also streaming on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but access is limited to mainly Asian territories.

