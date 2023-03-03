Anime & Comics

Best order to watch Attack on Titan, plus anime OADs explained

By Tom Llewellyn

Eren glares at the camera after transforming in the Marley capital of Liberio
Attack on Titan/MAPPA/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

What is the best order to watch the Attack on Titan anime series, including all TV seasons, additional OAD episodes, and recap movie?

Attack on Titan is preparing to break the internet once again, with the premiere of season 4 part 3 set for only just a few hours time.

Whilst there are already millions of fans counting down to the series’ return, there will also be a large contingent of new fans that may need to catch up on the story so far.

Here is the best order to watch all of the Attack on Titan anime content, including the additional OAD episodes and the recap movie from 2020.

Best order to watch Attack on Titan

If you are wanting to watch the Attack on Titan anime story chronologically, fans should follow this watch order:

  • Attack on Titan Season 1 (Episodes 1 – 25)
  • Attack on Titan OAD 1 ‘Ilse’s Notebook: Memories of a Scout Regiment Member’
  • Attack on Titan OAD 2 ‘A Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Adolescence’
  • Attack on Titan OAD 3 ‘Distress’
  • Attack on Titan OAD 4 ‘A Choice with No Regrets: Part One’
  • Attack on Titan OAD 5 ‘A Choice with No Regrets: Part Two’
  • Attack on Titan Season 2 (Episodes 26 – 37)
  • Attack on Titan OAD 6 ‘Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part One’
  • Attack on Titan OAD 7 ‘Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part Two’
  • Attack on Titan Season 3 (Episodes 38 – 55)
  • Attack on Titan OAD 8 ‘Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World’
  • Attack on Titan Season 3 (Episodes 56 – 59)
  • Attack on Titan Season 4 (Episodes 60-87)

Alternately, if you want to catch up on the anime but don’t have the time to sit through the entire 95-episode run (including OADs); you can watch the Attack on Titan Chronicle movie, followed by the Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World OAD and then season 4.

All four season of Attack on Titan, eight OAD episodes, and the Chronicle movie is available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

After a 14-day free trial period; in the UK, Crunchyroll is available from:

  • Fan – £4.99 a month, no ads, access to manga, stream on one device.
  • Mega Fan – £5.99 a month, no ads, access to manga, stream on four devices, and offline viewing available.
  • Mega Fan – £59.99 a year, no ads, access to manga, stream on four devices, and offline viewing available.

In the US, the service is priced at:

  • Fan – $7.99 a month, no ads, access to manga, stream on one device.
  • Mega Fan – $9.99 a month, no ads, access to manga, stream on four devices, and offline viewing available.
  • Mega Fan – $14.99 a year, no ads, access to manga, stream on four devices, and offline viewing available.

The anime is also streaming on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but access is limited to mainly Asian territories.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Rocket League | Birthday Ball Trailer
Tom Llewellyn
@https://twitter.com/Tom__Llewellyn

Tom Llewellyn is the Head of World Content, Anime, and Comics at HITC Entertainment and also helps oversee all things deemed ‘nerd culture’ at Forever Geek. After gaining a BSc degree in Animal Behaviour, Tom continued his education with a Master’s degree in Science Communication (MSc) and post-graduate research; with his own independent project being published in the Journal of Zoological and Botanical Gardens in 2021. Since joining GRV Media in early 2020, Tom has amassed over 48 million views on his content and has conducted interviews with various actors and filmmakers from the wonderful world of anime.

Read more of Thomas's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know