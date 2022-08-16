Movies & Television

Better Call Saul Fans Want Spin-Off Amid Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Show

By Jo Craig

The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable - Arrivals

Breaking Bad fans will cling on to the prospect of more for years to come, even if creator Vince Gilligan and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk are moving on.

We take a look at fans’ demand for more Breaking Bad spin-offs and discuss new projects in the pipeline for Gilligan and Odenkirk.

Created by Vince Gilligan for AMC, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, and more, serving as a Breaking Bad spin-off following Jimmy McGill’s transformation into lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Fans Want Another Spin-Off Show

After the end of Better Call Saul and no more spin-offs or continuations in sight, the Breaking Bad fandom is clinging on to what they want to see next.

One fan admitted that they desperately did not want the Breaking Bad universe to end and pitched another spin-off series focusing on “the waiter who keeps pushing table-side guac during a tense meeting between the Whites and the Schraders.”

Bob Odenkirk Leads AMC’s Straight Man

Variety reported back in April that Bob Odenkirk would be headlining the new AMC dramedy Straight Man.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Russo, following the chairman of Railton College’s English department William Henry Devereaux, Jr., who is having a mid-life crisis, and the show is set in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt.

The show is adapted by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who will both serve as showrunners, and Straight Man is expected to debut in 2023.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Vince Gilligan’s New Show

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan is leaving Albuquerque for the time being to pitch an original show rumored to be more in line with Gilligan’s work on The X-Files.

Despite leaving the Breaking Bad universe in the rearview mirror, Gilligan told Rolling Stone that there could be a revisit in the future:

“I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I’d like to do so, to keep this thing going…Yes, I could do more with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next.”

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

By Jo Craig

Better Call Saul Season 6 is available to stream on AMC Plus.

