Locke & Key presents a rich fantasy narrative from the minds of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez and the material has a connection to another Netflix adaptation.

We reveal if Locke & Key shares the same universe with Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and discuss its connection, as well as confirm if Season 4 of Locke & Key is on the table.

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite for Netflix, Locke & Key first premiered in 2020 starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, and more following three siblings who find magical keys stashed in their old family home.

Do Locke & Key and The Sandman Share the Same Universe?

Yes, Locke & Key and The Sandman exist within the same universe, thanks to a crossover event in the source material.

Locke & Key: Hell and Gone is a three-part comic book series released between December 2020 and September 2021 that concluded a prequel storyline following Chamberlin Locke and his children.

The plot saw Chamberlin frequently use the Echo key to summon his son’s soul from hell, but his sister Mary tried bringing him back to life by way of Dream’s captor Roderick Burgess.

The Sandman Netflix adaptation is not expected to include this crossover in its narrative, but with a second season on the table, who knows what flashbacks it might entail.

Kick off spooky season right with dark dreams and angry demons ? What did you think of LOCKE & KEY/THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: HELL & GONE #2? #SandmanUniverse

Locke & Key Season 4

Unfortunately, fans of Locke & Key will be disappointed to hear that there will not be Season 4 of Locke & Key.

The fandom was concerned that the show had been cancelled, however, showrunner Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill confirmed in a statement that they had planned three seasons from the start.

The creators shared their statement via Netflix’s official Twitter account:

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.”

Locke & Key fans — get your first look at the third and final season!



Plus, a message from the showrunners on bringing this epic story to a conclusion:

Locke & Key Season 3 Episode Guide

Locke & Key Season 3 is currently available to stream and consists of eight episodes – two episodes shorter than past seasons.

Each installment falls between 40-56 minutes and the entirety of the third season dropped on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, on Netflix.

We have outlined an episode guide below for the final season complete with titles:

Episode 1: The Snow Globe

Episode 2: Wedding Crashers

Episode 3: Five Minutes Past

Episode 4: Deep Cover

Episode 5: Siege

Episode 6: Free Bird

Episode 7: Curtain

Episode 8: Farewell

The final season of Locke & Key is officially unlocked! We couldn't have done it without all of you keykeepers ? The cast filmed a special note for you ?

Locke & Key Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.