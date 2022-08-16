It’s the end of an era for fans of the Breaking Bad universe as spin-off show Better Call Saul has been wrapping up the lawyer’s narrative since April of this year.

With fans eager to know if any more episodes are on the table, we confirm if Better Call Saul will be back for Season 6 Episode 14 and discuss what Vince Gilligan is working on next.

Created by Vince Gilligan for AMC, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, and more, serving as a Breaking Bad spin-off following Jimmy McGill’s transformation into lawyer Saul Goodman.

Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 14 Be Happening?

No, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 14 will not be happening because the sixth and final season of the show ended with Episode 13, titled Saul Gone.

Season 6 was designed as a farewell to the character and the Breaking Bad universe (for now), meaning the show will also not be returning for Season 7 on AMC.

It’s been an emotional ride for the fandom through these six seasons, leading up to a full circle moment when the narrative caught up with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Vince Gilligan’s New Show

Despite Better Call Saul ending, fans are hoping that more spin-off shows from the Breaking Bad universe are in the pipeline, however, creator Vince Gilligan is heading in a different direction.

That’s not to say that the door is closed forever, on the contrary, Gilligan told Rolling Stone that a revisit is likely:

“I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I’d like to do so, to keep this thing going. But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they’re on TV or in the movies. And I think there’s a certain point, and it’s hard to define, where you’ve done too much in the same universe…“The main thing I’m scared of is becoming too much of a one-trick pony. Yes, I could do more with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next.”

Alongside keeping the Breaking Bad dream alive, Gilligan is now working on another drama project with an original idea, Deadline reports, and 8-9 networks are all onboard to hear the creator’s pitch – rumored to be more in line with Gilligan’s work on The X-Files.

