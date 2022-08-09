**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul**

It’s the end of an era for Breaking Bad fans, as the spin-off series Better Call Saul prepares to air its final episode.

We share everything you need to know about viewing the series finale, including confirmation of the release date and time, and where to watch the episode.

Created by Vince Gilligan for AMC, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, and more, serving as a Breaking Bad spin-off following Jimmy McGill’s transformation into lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date and Time

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13, titled Saul Gone, is scheduled to air on Monday, August 15, 2022, on AMC and will serve as the show’s final episode.

Following the pattern of previous episodes, Episode 13 will air at 10/9c pm on AMC.

Once the episode has aired on the AMC network channel, the series finale will be uploaded to AMC Plus, allowing fans to stream it in their own time.

Fans outside of the US will be able to watch the series finale on Netflix the day after it airs in the US – on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Better Call Saul – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Series Finale Plot Preview

Taking the series finale’s title into consideration, Saul Gone, Gene Takovic could be on the brink of losing everything in this final episode, or, he decides to abandon the Saul Goodman persona altogether.

In the penultimate episode, Marion discovers that Gene is Saul Goodman and threatens to call the police. Persuading her to still see the friend in him, Gene realizes it’s a losing battle and grabs Marion’s Life Alert necklace.

After Marion states “I trusted you”, Gene drops the necklace and allows her to press the button, which ends with her telling the Life Alert girl that Saul Goodman, the wanted man, is in her kitchen.

The series finale will likely pick up straight after Episode 12, which will show Gene on the run, or will the character turn himself in?

One hour until tonight's new #BetterCallSaul. Cue the waterworks. pic.twitter.com/rF3vhzmHgw — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 9, 2022

Is Better Call Saul Ending with Season 6?

Yes, Better Call Saul will not be returning for Season 7 as Season 6 was confirmed after Season 5 to be the final outing for Saul Goodman.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (via The Mirror) showrunner Vince Gilligan believes Better Call Saul’s finale will be better than Breaking Bad’s:

“It’s going to be awesome and the Hollywood Reporter and other wonderful journalistic outlets are going to be having articles about which one had the better ending, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and I bet you folks are going to say Better Call Saul.”

In another interview with Rolling Stone, Gilligan was asked if this is the end of the Breaking Bad universe:

“I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I’d like to do so, to keep this thing going… but right now, whether there’s more room to grow or not — and there probably is — I feel like it’s time to do something new.”

You have the right to remain silent. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/mQfF0m1PP9 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 8, 2022

By Jo Craig