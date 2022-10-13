The international release date and time for Bibliophile Princess episode 2 “A Monologue” have just been confirmed by HiDive.

There is such a wide variety of anime shows airing on the Fall slate that it can be rather easy to become absorbed with monster hunting, superheroes and epic battles.

However, there are also a plethora of shows that take things at a much slower pace, including the romantic drama series Bibliophile Princess.

After a positive opening reception, although one that notably flew under the radar for many fans, the release date and time for Bibliophile Princess episode 2 have just been confirmed.

Bibliophile Princess/Mushikaburi-hime Opening! ?



OP: "Prologue" by Yuka Iguchipic.twitter.com/E4UyPaOn1L — Shoujo Anime Crave (@shoujocrave) October 6, 2022

Bibliophile Princess episode 2 is scheduled to premiere via the HiDive streaming platform on Thursday, October 13th.

The new episode, titled “A Monologue” will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1 AM

“Eliana realizes her feelings for Christopher now and is depressed by her disappointment. She is even prepared to call off the engagement, but when she visits the royal palace, she finds that the atmosphere is rather uneventful. However, when she visits the royal palace, she finds that for some reason, the atmosphere is very tense. Just then, a scream rises behind Eliana as she climbs the grand staircase. ……!” – Episode 02 Story, via official website.

i feel like I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss and Bibliophile Princess are the type of anime adaptation that manhwa stans would hype cos of how much they want their fav manhwas to get an anime adaptation cos of the gorgeous dress, art and simple romance pic.twitter.com/712G1gBrjQ — Rhaven WON LAST GAME ENGLISH LICENSE!!! (@ryubbovely) October 7, 2022

How many episodes are in season 1?

As confirmed by the official Japanese website, Bibliophile Princess season 1 is set to include 12 total episodes.

Barring any last-minute alteration to the domestic broadcast in Japan, the series will run on the following schedule:

Episode 2 – Thursday, October 13 th

Episode 3 – Thursday, October 20 th

Episode 4 – Thursday, October 27 th

Episode 5 – Thursday, October 3 rd

Episode 6 – Thursday, October 10 th

Episode 7 – Thursday, October 17 th

Episode 8 – Thursday, October 24 th

Episode 9 – Thursday, October 1 st

Episode 10 – Thursday, October 8 th

Episode 11 – Thursday, October 15 th

Episode 12 – Thursday, October 22nd

