Bibliophile Princess episode 2 release time for “A Monologue”
The international release date and time for Bibliophile Princess episode 2 “A Monologue” have just been confirmed by HiDive.
There is such a wide variety of anime shows airing on the Fall slate that it can be rather easy to become absorbed with monster hunting, superheroes and epic battles.
However, there are also a plethora of shows that take things at a much slower pace, including the romantic drama series Bibliophile Princess.
After a positive opening reception, although one that notably flew under the radar for many fans, the release date and time for Bibliophile Princess episode 2 have just been confirmed.
Bibliophile Princess episode 2 release date and time confirmed
Bibliophile Princess episode 2 is scheduled to premiere via the HiDive streaming platform on Thursday, October 13th.
The new episode, titled “A Monologue” will release at the following international times:
- Pacific Time – 7:30 AM
- Eastern Time – 10:30 AM
- British Time – 3:30 PM
- European Time – 4:30 PM
- India Time – 8 PM
- Philippine Time – 10:30 PM
- Australia Central Daylight Time – 1 AM
“Eliana realizes her feelings for Christopher now and is depressed by her disappointment. She is even prepared to call off the engagement, but when she visits the royal palace, she finds that the atmosphere is rather uneventful. However, when she visits the royal palace, she finds that for some reason, the atmosphere is very tense. Just then, a scream rises behind Eliana as she climbs the grand staircase. ……!” – Episode 02 Story, via official website.
How many episodes are in season 1?
As confirmed by the official Japanese website, Bibliophile Princess season 1 is set to include 12 total episodes.
Barring any last-minute alteration to the domestic broadcast in Japan, the series will run on the following schedule:
- Episode 2 – Thursday, October 13th
- Episode 3 – Thursday, October 20th
- Episode 4 – Thursday, October 27th
- Episode 5 – Thursday, October 3rd
- Episode 6 – Thursday, October 10th
- Episode 7 – Thursday, October 17th
- Episode 8 – Thursday, October 24th
- Episode 9 – Thursday, October 1st
- Episode 10 – Thursday, October 8th
- Episode 11 – Thursday, October 15th
- Episode 12 – Thursday, October 22nd
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]