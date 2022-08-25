Marvel's Abomination Explained as he makes an appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law sees Jen Walters getting fired from her job because she did not win the case. Next, a depressed Jen gets upset after facing rejection in all the job interviews. One day, while having drinks at a club, Holden Holliway approaches her to offer her a job at his firm. Well, that was, ofcourse, a piece of good news for Jen.

However, on her first day at the new job, she learns that Holliway hired her not because of her qualifications but because of her being a superhero. Holliway also asked her to fight the case in She-Hulk form as she has been appointed as the head of the newly formed Superhuman Law Division. Well, that was not the only thing that should make Jen uncomfortable because Holliway has a list of challenging tasks for her.

The first case offered to Jen involves Blonsky, who the superhero lawyer has to represent in the courtroom. At first, Jen denied taking the case because Blonsky had tried to kill Bruce previously. But Holliway said that she wouldn’t have the job in his firm if she didn’t take the case. So, she decided to go to the prison to meet Blonsky personally before deciding. While the name Abomination has been heard several times in the TV show, fans are looking for an answer to who is Marvel’s Abomination. Well, let’s find it out here.

Who is Abomination?

Before turning into Abomination, Emil Blonsky was an Ops who was injected with a super soldier serum to fight Hulk. But after getting defeated by the Hulk for the first time, he gets himself fused to Hulk’s Gamma radiation. That’s when he became Abomination with a size equivalent to Hulk. However, getting the same size as the green superhero couldn’t help him from getting defeated again.

Abomination first appeared in the Silver Age of Comic Books, and since then, he has appeared in numerous video games and animated shows. Besides these, Abomination also received his action figures.

Who plays Abomination in MCU?

Tim Roth played the antagonist Abomination and was first seen in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. After that, the character did not appear in any MCU films and TV Series until 2021s, Shang Chi, where he fought Wong in a fighting competition. Now, Tim has revived his role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

