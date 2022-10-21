Black Adam Ending Explained: Does Dr. Fate Die?

The superhero group, Justice Society Of America, made a debut in DCEU, and it involved Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Interestingly, Dr. Fate is portrayed by our beloved former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan. Unfortunately, seeing his dark fate (Pun intended) fighting Sabbac was something that made our hearts cry. But is he really gone?

Warning: Spoilers from Black Adam ahead

The entry of Sabbac was a game changer for the beloved superheroes of JSA, as it is not easy to win the battle with someone as robust as the titan featured in the film.

Does Dr. Fate die in Black Adam

Yes, Dr. Fate was killed by Sabbac in the last minutes of the film. Dr. Fate had the power to see the future, and all these powers were granted to him by his helmet, which simultaneously seemed to be a blessing and a curse. Dr. Fate, aka Kent Nelson, sees a vision that features his old friend Hawkman’s death, which obviously he doesn’t want to witness. When he informed Hawkman about this, he happily prepared himself to sacrifice his life for humanity.

However, Dr. Fate turned the table by sacrificing himself instead of Hawkman, as he believed that he had seen too many things and finally wanted to see nothing at all. So, before awakening Black Adam, he fought the titan, Sabbac, and ended up getting killed.

Later, Sabbac and Teth Adam had a face-off in which the former gets ripped off by the latter. Teth not only defeats Sabbac; in fact, he also demolishes the throne on which Sabbac wanted to sit and bring hell to Earth. Besides this, Hawkman takes Dr. Fate’s helmet in hand before it disappears. However, before disappearing, the helmet bonds with Hawkman, and the superhero is able to create his Mirages like Dr. Fate. In fact, he also tricks Sabbac into killing one of his Mirages( bringing Dr. Fate’s vision to reality) and attacks the villain from behind.

That said, it’s hard to say where the helmet disappeared. There’s a chance that the helmet will stay in hiding until it finds its new user.