Black Clover Chapter 339 Release Date Confirmed After the Delay

In the previous chapter of Black Clover, Yami’s younger sister Ichika showed up, and as fans got excited to know whether she would mentor Asta, the chapter ended. Now, everyone is disappointed to know that manga is on break this week. However, the new release date for Chapter 339 is not too far. So, let’s find out when the manga is coming back with its new chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 339 was expected to release this weekend, i.e., Sunday, September 25, 2022, but now it will be officially released on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Here’s the time schedule that’ll be followed by the chapter for different time zones:

Pacific Time- 8:00 AM

Central Time-10:00 AM

Eastern Time- 11:00 AM

British Time- 4:00 PM

European Time- 5:00 PM

Indian Time- 8:30 PM

Japan Time- 12:00 AM (October 3rd)

What happened in Black Clover Chapter 338?

Black Clover Chapter 338 shows the Black Bulls searching for Asta while he wakes up in the Hino Kingdom, where he meets Shogun Ryuya Ryudo, who knows everything he has gone through. Asta worries about going back to his home, but Ryudo stops him as he knows his enemies won’t show up anytime soon.

Later, Asta asks Ryudo about Shogun and learns that Shoguns are equal to the Wizard King. Asta gets surprised as he couldn’t see any magic abilities in Ryudo. Being Judged by Asta, Ryudo does not take any offense, but Ichika can’t take it and calls Asta an outsider.

When the three go out to explore the town, they are attacked by bandits, who also call Ryudo weak. However, Ryudo accepts that he doesn’t possess magic power. Ichika’s KI strength rises suddenly, and she kicks off the bandits. Getting impressed by her magic powers, Asta goes near her, but Ichika pushes him away. After that, Asta learns that Ichika is Sukehiro’s younger sister.

