One Piece Chapter 1061 initial spoilers feature Vegapunk

One Piece manga has the first spoilers for Chapter 1061, and fans are waiting for another set of leaks before the chapter’s official release.

The Wanokuni arc has ended, and Luffy has bid goodbye to the Strawhat pirates as they head towards a new Island for a new adventure. However, the Island’s name was not disclosed until the initial leaks of Chapter 1061 came out. Moreover, the leaks also suggest that the upcoming chapter is coming with a lot of twists fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

One Piece Stampede | Official Trailer BridTV 6553 One Piece Stampede | Official Trailer 898310 898310 center 32600

MORE: Hunter X Hunter Volume 37 Release date and chapters explained

One Piece Chapter 1061: First Spoilers

Strawhat Pirates sail to Egghead, the Island of Future, which belongs to someone whose name is Vegapunk. Near the Island is a base, where Punk Hazard’s kids, Tashigi, and a few SWORD members are present.

Helmeppo seeks Vegabond’s Seraphim project so that he can save Koby, as Blackbeard kidnaped him in the previous chapter. Luffy, Bonney, Chopper, and Jinbe lose their way and get separated from the crew.

The chapter ends by showing a girl who reveals that she is Vegapunk. Apart from these, the leaks also confirm that the manga will take a break next week, and that means fans have to wait a little longer for the next chapter.

What happened in Chapter 1060 of the manga?

One Piece Wano Arc was quite impressive in terms of twists. After losing against Kaido several times, Luffy unleashed his Gear 5 form, which was enough to send the Emperor into the depth of the sea. Luffy has become a new Emperor, but soon after leaving Onigashima, the Straw Hats Pirate’s captain learns shocking things happening around the world.

#ONEPIECE1060

Their reactions



I realized that the last crew might be Yamato, it's because Luffy has just told his crew his true dream, even though there are only 9 crew members, most likely the last crew is someone who already knows Luffy's real dream.



What an awesome chapter pic.twitter.com/wp40FeUUhK — achmunzav | ??????????? ???? (@achmunzav) September 16, 2022

Strawhat pirates learn that Sabo killed Nefertari Cobra in Wanokuni, but Luffy says it couldn’t be true, and Robin supports him. Everyone also learns about missing Vivi, so Luffy orders that they go to Arabasta, but Zoro stops them by saying that Vivi’s last location was Mary Geoise. Zoro also reminds Luffy that the same place is the den of their enemy, but Luffy insults him by calling him a chicken.

MORE: One Punch Man Chapter 171 Release date confirmed