Black Clover Chapter 341: Release date, Time and Spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 341 arrives in a few hours, and here we talk about its exact release schedule. Also, the manga has some spoilers for the upcoming chapter, so we discussed them in the article.

The leaked raw scans for Chapter 341 teased Asta and Ichika’s first ever normal conversation and the latter revealing the dark secret of Captain Yami. Moreover, we will also be introduced to three new entries in the manga that will help Asta get trained to fight his enemy.

Release schedule for Black Clover Chapter 341

Black Clover Chapter 341 will be released on Sunday, October 16, 2022, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Here’s the time schedule for the upcoming chapter:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM (October 16th)

Central Timing- 6:00 AM (October 16th)

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM (October 16th)

British Timing- 4:00 PM (October 16th)

Indian Timing- 8:30 PM (October 16th)

European Timing- 5:00 PM (October 16th)

Philippines Timing- 11:00 PM (October16th)

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (October 17th)

Chapter 341: Spoilers

Three new members of Ryuzen show up: a woman named Imari Komari and two men named Oookadai Zaemo and Hanega Tsujijouzou, respectively. Three of them are helping Asta in his training. For that, they start fighting Asta without using any powers, but still, he can’t dodge their attacks and falls to the ground.

Asta starts thinking he needs to become an expert on the Zetten technique. When Ichika comes to Asta, he asks her age. She tells him that she is 24, to which Asta says that he is 18 and he thought that Ichika might be of his age. Ichika later tells Asta that she doesn’t like him personally, but she respects Ryuuga and can’t disobey his orders.

Ichika also reveals that Ryuuga can see everything happening in his country using Clairvoyance. Asta couldn’t understand anything, and Ichika didn’t expect him to understand. However, she couldn’t stop talking about Ryuuga as she idolized him. Asta says that Captain Yami is the one who gave him the opportunity, but Ichika asks him to stop taking his name.

When Asta does not stop, Ichika tells him that Yami has assassinated his own clan. The chapter ends by showing a flashback of Ichika and Yami’s childhood.